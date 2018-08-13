From gold rush history to river rafting, THIS B.C. is closer than you think!

A unique B.C. adventure awaits discovery and it begins in historic Yale.

Part of the Hope, Cascades and Canyons Region, the Fraser Canyon community was first established as a Hudson’s Bay Company trading post in 1848, before an estimated 30,000 prospectors descended during the 1858 gold rush, establishing Yale as the largest city north of San Francisco and west of Chicago!

Construction of the Cariboo Wagon Road made the bustling town the main terminal for one of the largest sternwheeler routes in North America before the 1880s brought the Canadian Pacific Railway, with construction headquarters housed in Yale.

Experience all this and more!

1: History on display: The heyday of this historic BC town is preserved and showcased at the Yale Historic Site, where costumed interpreters share the history and experience. Step back in time as you stroll the boardwalk and explore the living history displays, try your hand at gold panning, feeling first-hand the thrill of the hunt, or tour St. John the Divine, one of British Columbia’s oldest churches. The site opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 30,

2: Tea time! Re-built in 1880 for “Johnny” Ward following one of the devastating Yale fires, the Ward Tea House features historically dressed servers presenting hearty soups, fresh sandwiches, desserts and daily specials, along with a selection of refreshments. Visit daily through August and during select hours in September; check the website for details.

3: An overnight experience: New this season, enjoy a unique overnight experience in the original 1880s family home of Johnny Ward, just steps away from the Fraser River! Period furnishings, a claw-foot tub and lovely covered porch are a few of the quaint features. Wake to begin your day in the beautiful Fraser Canyon with a delicious breakfast in the privacy of the home or at the neighbouring Ward Tea House, then explore the Yale Historic Site (admission for two included in overnight rates). Reserve at 604-863-2324 or online.

4: Take a Tour: Like any historical location, a tour can help you gain the most from your experience, and Yale guests have several options. Groups can pre-book a guided tour or make the most of your experience at any time with a self-guided tour and guide book, or an augmented reality tour through the QuestUpon app for your SmartPhone. This immersive walking tour combines geocaching, trivia, time travel, scavenger hunts and augmented reality throughout this historic boomtown on the Fraser River, creating a unique experience for all ages!

5: Spirit of Adventure: While historic Yale offers lots to explore, you’ll find much more on the community’s doorstep to pique an adventurous spirit. Hike the Spirit Caves Trail or Mount Lincoln Trail – and be rewarded with gorgeous views from the top – explore the mighty Fraser River with Fraser Rafting Expeditions, or view it from above via the Hell’s Gate Airtram and Alexandra Suspension Bridge.

No matter your taste for adventure, satisfy it in Yale, just one unique area in the 5,262-square-kilometre Hope, Cascades and Canyons region, only 90 minutes east of Vancouver at the junction of Highways 1, 3, 5 and 7. To learn more and plan your next getaway, visit hopebc.ca/visitor-centre or call 604-869-2021.