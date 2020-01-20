Visit Heidi Jeffery at Perceptive Health to screen your body for food and environmental sensitivities, and learn how to fuel your body for success.

Feeling flat? Test for these food + environmental triggers

Food sensitivity screenings can find the root causes of nagging symptoms

We all know cars need regular tune-ups. They keep driving for a while, but the increased stress eventually leads to symptoms like black soot in the exhaust or decreased fuel-efficiency.

To run optimally, your body needs regular maintenance too. You can ignore some minor symptoms, but then again, don’t you want your body to be as “fuel-efficient” as possible?

Maybe your gut is upset, or your skin is irritated. Maybe you’re enduring congestion, watery eyes, fatigue or other symptoms similar to seasonal allergies. Serious problems should be discussed with a qualified physician. But have you ever wondered if food and environmental sensitivities could be the root of your symptoms?

“Sensitivities are similar to allergies, but they’re usually slower-acting reactions so detecting them is a bit different,” says Heidi Jeffery, a Naturopathic Technician at Perceptive Health.

Jeffery offers a non-invasive sensitivity screening that tests your body against a panel of over 220 items, including common foods, pollens, dusts and moulds. Eliminate the triggers to your stress, and you can eliminate the symptoms – whether that’s soot in your car exhaust or a runny nose!

Not all sensitivities last forever

Once you’ve completed the sensitivity screening, Jeffery will look for patterns in your results. And they may surprise you.

“Sometimes clients have a sensitivity to spinach or kale and they’ll say, ‘I thought spinach was healthy!’” But nutrition isn’t universal, and everyone’s body responds differently. It’s not always the most common allergens that are the culprits.

Some results may require feedback and teamwork from clinic co-owner Nathan Jeffery, a Naturopathic Doctor. In most cases they’ll recommend staying away from certain foods for two months, which is enough time to let toxins flush from your system and hopefully improve your symptoms.

“Sometimes taking a break is all you need,” Heidi Jeffery says. Not all sensitivities last forever, and you may be able to reintroduce foods once your body is under less stress. Other aspects of your health like inflammation or flu can affect your body’s sensitivities as well.

“You’ll get a lot of information from the screening, but you can decide for yourself how much you want to work on,” Jeffery says, “Pick a few things to eliminate, or try doing it all.”

Beyond Nutrition

In addition to her nutrition work, Jeffery makes skincare products that can be helpful to people with environmental sensitivities. Her lotions, salves, lip balm and deodorant are free of many of the toxins found in mainstream products.

“I’ve also made custom products for clients. If their screening revealed some sensitivities, I can make a custom batch and avoid those ingredients.”

Visit the clinic to pick up some of her healing salve, very popular among clients with eczema and very dry skin. To book your sensitivity screening call 250-286-3655 or book online at perceptivehealth.janeapp.com.

