Diversify your investments with real estate, without the stress of being a landlord

Investing in real estate is a great way to diversify to your investment portfolio, but it can add a lot of extra work.

If you choose to purchase a rental property for extra equity and monthly rental income, you also take on landlord, maintenance, and collection duties. That’s why Vancouver Island’s Alitis Investment Counsel offers a different option: carefully designed portfolios featuring real estate investments meticulously vetted by expert strategists.

“We look at real estate from a different point of view. We partner with developers and other real estate managers to help facilitate their projects, providing much-needed housing while also offering a quality investment to our clients,” says Ryan Patterson, Senior Real Estate Strategist at Alitis Investment Counsel.

Advantages of investing with Alitis

Alitis Investment Counsel offers two investment products focused on real estate: Alitis Private Real Estate Trust (REIT) and Alitis Private Real Estate Limited Partnership. These pooled investments offer many advantages over purchasing a single investment property:

Diversified portfolio: These Alitis investments include developments from Ontario to BC, as well as other properties across Canada and the U. S. If one region is affected by market changes, other regions help mitigate some risks.

These Alitis investments include developments from Ontario to BC, as well as other properties across Canada and the U. S. If one region is affected by market changes, other regions help mitigate some risks. Professional vetting: Alitis’ investment professionals assess risks, benefits, proposed investment returns, property value and more — it’s their full-time job to analyze every angle.

Alitis’ investment professionals assess risks, benefits, proposed investment returns, property value and more — it’s their full-time job to analyze every angle. More free time: Building maintenance, managing tenants and other landlord responsibilities won’t take up any of your time.

Building maintenance, managing tenants and other landlord responsibilities won’t take up any of your time. Economies of scale: Enjoy savings and efficiencies by investing in multiple properties.

Knowledge, experience, dynamic teamwork

Patterson and other members of the Alitis Real Estate team monitor current real estate investments while exploring new opportunities.

“We’re much more focused on building long term, sustainable relationships with quality developers and managers than facilitating one-off deals. It’s about having confidence in our relationships so we can have a positive impact on communities and our clients.”

Patterson spent many years as an experienced Associate Appraiser before joining the talented team at Alitis Investment Counsel earlier this year.

“The culture at Alitis is exceptional. Everyone is committed to doing the best job possible,” he says. “Our team is dynamic, and it’s really easy to collaborate with everyone, including our CEO, President and CFO.”

If you’re interested in real estate investments and other exclusive investment products from Alitis Investment Counsel, reach out to make an appointment with a Portfolio Manager today!

Find Alitis Investment Counsel in Campbell River at 101-909 Island Highway, in Victoria at 1480 Fort St., in the Comox Valley at 103-695 Aspen Rd. in September 2022, and at alitis.ca. For more information, call 250-287-4933 or email info@alitis.ca.

