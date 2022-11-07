Discover the possibilities of small-ship cruising at inspiring + informative travel showcases

If you’re dreaming of – or planning – a river cruise or yacht vacation in 2023 or beyond, set sail for Emerald Cruises’ travel showcases, coming up in Nanaimo and Campbell River.

Register for free at www.emeraldcruises.ca/events to attend their Travel Showcase event – Saturday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Best Western Dorchester Hotel or Sunday, Nov. 20 at Campbell River’s Coast Discovery Inn. Sessions begin at 10 a.m. (River) and 11:30 a.m. (Yacht) both days.

As Cruise Critic’s Editor’s Choice winner five years in a row, Emerald Cruises is known for its award-winning small ship cruising philosophy, which includes a maximum of 180 guests on board their river cruises to Europe and Southeast Asia, and only 100 guests on their brand new luxury yachts that sail to the sun-kissed coastlines of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean and beyond,

At these complimentary sessions, travellers will learn all about Emerald Cruises’ expert approach to luxury river and yacht cruising, including the benefits of small ship cruising combined with the exciting range of destinations, products, experiences and generous inclusions, making for a fun and informative way to spend your weekend morning.

Luxury Europe & Asia River Cruising Session

During the Luxury Europe & Asia River Cruising Session, learn all about life on board Emerald Cruises’ innovative Star-Ships and exciting river cruising destinations. You’ll enjoy a wealth of inclusions, from airport transfers to all gratuities, delicious, locally inspired meals on board and insightful excursions.

Discover how you can explore the fairy tale villages, historic castles and iconic cities of Europe or the exotic culture of Southeast Asia, and make your journey as active or relaxing as you wish. Whether you want to trace the footsteps of kings, cycle through charming vineyards or sample local delicacies, their team can help you craft your perfect adventure.

Luxury Yacht Cruising Session

Their all-new luxury yachts offer modern luxury on the ocean, inviting you to experience exotic destinations in style – from your comfortable suite to the sleek Sky Bar or infinity-style pool.

Explore picturesque ports only small yachts can reach and enjoy freedom to explore further, from the quaint cities in the Mediterranean and Adriatic to the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean and beyond. Revel in the intimate luxury yacht lifestyle with so many inclusions, such as beer and wine served with lunch and dinner, complimentary use of their Marina Platform including paddleboarding, kayaking and the use of electric bicycles.

Don’t miss your chance to attend and receive special savings and offers (new bookings only). Space is limited. Learn more and register today at www.emeraldcruises.ca/events. Questions? Speak to your travel advisor or call Emerald Cruises at 1-855-444-0161.

