Discover all you need to get Hitched on the North Island!

The Hitched Wedding & Events Affair is coming to the Comox Community Centre Jan. 26

To kick off the 2020 new year and event preparations, Black Press Media is hosting Hitched, a wedding and events affair that can help you check off that to-do list!

It’s that time of year when soon-to-be brides, grooms and event hosts will begin scouring the North Island for beautiful venues, florists, caterers and unique services for their big day, and we’ve created the perfect spot to do just that.

Join Black Press Media for the Hitched Wedding & Events Affair, coming to the Comox Community Centre, (1855 Noel Ave.) Sunday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tastefully decorated with stunning features, find all you need for your special event under one roof!

Enter to win a special getaway!

Not only will you be able to peruse the numerous vendors, you’ll also have a chance to win a pre-honeymoon getaway!

The lucky couple will win a Tigh-Na-Mara and Grotto Spa getaway for two including: Two nights at the Tigh-Na-Mara Resort with a dip in the Grotto Spa Mineral Pool, a one-hour spa treatment, followed by the Endless Tapas Dining Experience in the Treetop Tapas & Grill, and breakfast the next morning in Cedars Restaurant.

To learn more, visit the Hitched Facebook page!

Also, don’t forget to pick up your copy of Hitched Magazine, on stands throughout your local community. Inside, discover all that the North Island has to offer when it comes to your special event!

* * *

Part of Black Press Media’s annual series of events, the next Wedding & Events Fair will be held on Jan. 28, 2021.