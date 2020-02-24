Dr. Nathan Jeffery of Perceptive Health uses biofeedback from Heart Rate Variability and food sensitivity testing to improve brain health. Make an appointment today!

Deep breath in, deep breath out. Let’s talk about stress.

Nutrition and mindful breathing can help your body ‘rest and digest’

Your body has two modes: “fight or flight” and “rest and digest.” Fight or flight response can make you feel like a superhero, but if you stay in that mode all the time you’re likely to get injured or burnt out.

“We live in a marathon of stress,” says Nathan Jeffery, a Naturopathic Doctor and co-owner of Perceptive Health in Campbell River.

“You may not be able to change your high-stress environment, but if you put on the brakes every once in a while you can help your body restore and recover.”

So how do you put on the brakes?

Talk therapy and prescription medication are very effective, and Dr. Jeffery encourages his patients to use anything that helps. Nutrition, breathing, and exercise can also be part of an integrated mental health program and taking a break from stress.

Just breathe

A marathon runner makes gains by pushing through stress, but if they don’t breathe, drink water, and take time to recover they’ll collapse before crossing the finish line. Winning takes more than deep breaths — they still need to run! — but every bit helps. You can train your nervous system the same way you train for a marathon.

“I remember the first time I was prescribed water, when I’d just started studying naturopathic medicine,” Dr. Jeffery laughs. “I thought they had to be joking. But these simple things can really help!”

Dr. Jeffery measures Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and practices breathing exercises to strengthen the vagus nerve. A strong vagus nerve can help your body reach that “rest and digest” mode.

“I incorporated it into my own routine and was really surprised at how beneficial it can be to the brain,” Dr. Jeffery says. “It’s popular in sports medicine — particularly sports with a high mental component like golf. A player will wear the heart rate monitor, practice the breathing technique, and someone will watch the readings and tell them the perfect time to take their shot. It’s fascinating!”

A high HRV is an indication that the brain and heart are well connected.

“It’s a great non-invasive biomarker of your nervous system,” Dr. Jeffrey says. “And once you’ve learned the technique, it’s free!”

Feed your brain

Dr. Jeffrey and Perceptive Health co-owner Heidi Jeffrey do food sensitivity testing and treatment with many of their patients to address a variety of symptoms, including brain health.

Read more about their food sensitivity testing here.

“Certain nutrients can help support the neurotransmitters in the brain. There are foods that can promote melatonin production, for example,” Dr. Jeffrey says.

Food can hold you back, too.

“Food sensitivities can stress your body and contribute to poor brain health. You might notice lower energy, or that the feeling of unsteadiness that comes with hypoglycemia triggers an anxious feeling.”

Intrigued? Use perceptivehealth.janeapp.com to schedule an online appointment, or call 250-286-3655.

HealthHealth and wellnessHealthcaremental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
5 Reasons to snap up one of these serviced rural lots

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm to face Nanaimo Buccaneers in round one of VIJHL playoffs

Game 1 is set for Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Campbell River nurse looks to grace the cover of Inked magazine

‘I’m at the point in my life where I don’t care what anybody thinks anymore. I’m just going to be me.’

Witnesses assist Campbell River woman in danger

The Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of violence in… Continue reading

Reports of accused human trafficker sighted in Campbell River unsubstantiated

RCMP issue warning about the fears unproven social media reports can generate

City of Campbell River rolls out three year strategic plan

Plan is made up of six ‘pillars’ for how council will make decisions

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains

Massive early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island home

Firefighters from three departments called in to battle fire at unoccupied residence

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

Most Read