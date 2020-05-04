COVID-19 and the concern of increased risk of violence in our community

Campbell River Clothesline Project, an international event created to raise awareness of the issue of violence against women, men and children.

Campbell River resources are open and ready to assist those experiencing or at risk of violence

While physical distancing has helped prevent the spread of COVID-19 by keeping people apart, the isolation of individuals in unhealthy relationships creates an ideal set of circumstances for the potential of physical and sexual violence.

The challenge of COVID-19

Stress, the disruption of social networks, loss of income and decreased access to services are all contributing factors that can increase the risk of violence.

As family members spend more time in close contact and cope with additional stress, the likelihood of individuals being exposed to violence is increased.

“While we continue to practice social and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are very aware that there are people who are struggling and need help in our community,” says Gloria Jackson from the Campbell River Violence In Relationships Committee.

“Research shows that social and physical distancing in times of pandemic has led to increased reports of violence,” says Jackson. “The VIR committee wants the community to know that resources are available to people who are at risk of violence and abuse.”

Campbell River Violence in Relationships Committee (VIR) is a partnership of over twenty agencies and organizations, working together since 1992 to provide an efficient, respectful and collaborative network of services to individuals who have experienced gender-based and sexual violence in Campbell River and surrounding areas, including Gold River, Sayward, Quadra and Cortes Islands.

If you are someone you know needs help, help is here.

The VIR committee wants people in Campbell River and the surrounding communities to know that, during this time, resources and services are available to assist those who are experiencing or at risk of violence.

If you are in immediate danger, always call 9-1-1.

Services and agencies who support people who have experienced violence are open and available to support and assist you: some may be operating remotely, but calls will be answered. It’s important to reach out and ask for help if you need it.

These numbers, listed below, are crisis lines that are available 24-hours a day:

The Vancouver Island Crisis Line: 1-888-494-3888;

The Campbell River & North Island Transition Society Help Line: 250-286-3666, toll free 1 800-667-2188, or text 250-895-1773;

toll free or text VictimLinkBC, a toll-free, confidential, multilingual telephone service, 1-800-563-0808. VictimLinkBC provides information and referral services to all victims of crime and immediate crisis support to victims of family and sexual violence;

If you think a child or youth (under 19 years of age) is being abused or neglected, call 1-800-663-9122.

Research tells us that most incidents of physical and sexual violence go unreported. While the COVID-19 crisis is challenging for everyone, there is never any excuse for violence.

Please. Reach out if you need help.

