Coastal Black celebrates first annual tulip festival

Tulips symbolize perfect love, rebirth, and charity. Their simple yet striking colours make them one of the most popular flowers worldwide. Even their colours have meaning – red means love, white means forgiveness, purple stands for elegance, and yellow for hope and happiness.

Coastal Black Tulip Fest owners Dan and Justine Ludwig had a dream of recreating, at least in part, fields of the infamous tulips in Keukenhof, a park where more than seven million flower bulbs are planted every year.

“We both have Dutch ancestry, and we always dreamed of paying homage to where we came from,” says Justine. “The fields of tulips in Holland are unique, and there is nothing else like them.”

With a passion for bringing people together and creating lasting memories, Dan and Justine made their dream a reality.

“Last fall, we planted 200,000 tulip bulbs. Because of the floods, we had to start them in trays. Altogether, there were 8,000 trays,” says Justine. “The plantings were then transferred by hand.”

More than two acres of land and 800,000 lbs of soil later, the bulbs were in the ground waiting to spring forth in warmer weather.

“There are 14 varieties of tulips and daffodils. Pinks, purples, whites, yellows,” says Justine.

The first annual Tulip Festival is about more than just flowers. The event promises a host of events and unique experiences.

“We want people to enjoy Springtime on the farm,” says Justine. That means baby chicks, bunnies, sheep and possibly an alpaca and calf.

“We will also have games like tulip toss, potato launchers, and a springtime hay maze,” says Justine.

The tulip fields will also have photo opportunities with swings, bikes, and benches.

For those looking to catch a sampling of Coastal Black’s winery and cider, there will be a special Springtime Hibiscus Apple Cider only available onsite during the event.

Coastal Black is an award-winning estate fruit winery and cidery nestled at the base of Mt. Washington on the outskirts of the beautiful Comox Valley. The family farm comprises four generations living and working together to produce products of the highest standard, whether it is wine, cider, fresh market fruit, veggies, or raw honey.

