Celebrating 90 Years with a Golf Extravaganza

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 90th year of advocacy for business and community organizations with their 1st Annual Four-Day Golf Extravaganza from June 2 to 5 at one of Vancouver Island’s most spectacular golf courses — the Campbell River Golf & Country Club.

The proceeds will be shared with the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island in support of Q̓ʷalayu House.

“Giving to the Q̓ʷalayu House was an easy decision,” says Mary Ruth Snyder, Executive Director of the Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce. “It’s an incredibly valuable asset to the families of our greater community.”

Q̓ʷalayu House is a home away from home in Campbell River for expectant moms and families who need to travel so their children can receive health care services. They welcome pregnant women and families whose children (19 years of age or younger) are accessing health care services at Campbell River General Hospital, visits to pediatricians, specialists, or other health care providers.

The four-day Golf Extravaganza has daily tee times from 11:00am to 1:00pm, and each day has a different theme:

June 2 — In Celebration of Indigenous Businesses brought to you by MOWI Canada West. https://mowi.com/caw/

June 3 — In Celebration of Resource Industries brought to you by Grieg Seafood BC https://griegseafood.com/bc

June 4 — In Celebration of Tourism Businesses brought to you by Comox Valley Airport YQQ https://www.comoxairport.com/

June 5 — In Celebration of Small Businesses brought to you by TELUS https://openconnection.com/locations



Play a round of 18 holes on the gorgeous course transported by a power cart while eating a luxury charcuterie box lunch. You’ll find savoury snacks on the 10th tee, and every player has a chance to win daily prizes. There will also be an online Silent Auction with some fantastic items to bid on, and it will be live from May 25 to June 7.

Each year the event will alternate between our two golf courses — the Campbell River Golf & Country Club and Storey Creek Golf Club — and each year will be in support of a different local charitable organization.

For more information on the Golf Extravaganza and to register to play a round or two, call 250.287.4636.

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce gives local businesses a voice on the municipal, provincial and federal stages. They provide the common ground between business, all four levels of government, education institutions, community organizations, the greater community, and Indigenous Nations — providing opportunities for engagement and learning from experts and each other https://campbellriverchamber.ca/

Membership also offers more than 30 cost-saving benefits including health benefits, gas, and shipping discounts. For a complete list and details, visit, https://campbellriverchamber.ca/membership-details/

