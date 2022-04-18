Campbell River’s Golden Grove: Increasing Vitality Through Creative Activities

Pet visits are among the many activities enjoyed by the residents at Golden Grove in Campbell River.

Staying active in mind and body is essential at any age, but hitting your Golden Years means it is even more important to maintaining vitality and cognitive health.

“Staying active physically and mentally is important as you age,” says Golden Grove Nurse Manager Jacklyn Walker. “Being able to exercise your creativity and take part in social activities has many benefits.”

Indeed, statistics show that seniors who maintain physical and social activity show decreased risk of stroke, cancers, type 2 diabetes, depression, and dementia. It slows the aging process, improves overall health and, as a result, allows seniors to maintain independence. Having an active social life improves cognitive function, reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

At Golden Grove in Campbell River, their mission is to provide those needing extra care as they age the opportunity to live in a rancher-style private home tucked in a quiet neighbourhood.

Residents at Golden Grove enjoy 24/7 care from experienced staff, home-cooked meals, medication management, laundry, grooming, and a family atmosphere. Living at Golden Grove comes with conversation, activities, and friendship.

Activities are aimed at giving residents an opportunity to socialize, learn, stay active, and use their creative juices. These activities have included crafts, games and daily exercise.

“We’ve even had musicians, pet therapy programs and singers,” says Walker. As pandemic restrictions continue to lift, the home is looking forward to the return of animal therapy, volunteers, and more events based on resident needs and wants.

“We are opening our home to volunteers wishing to enrich the lives of our residents,” says Walker.

“Because we provide an intimate living space, we can build trusting relationships. Companionship is key, and we can develop caring relationships,” says Walker. “With 10 staff members, we can give one-on-one care and individualize all our services.”

The staff includes Dr. Willem Prinsloo, who has more than 20 years of experience as a general practitioner. He supports and advises the team, ensuring continuous improvement in medical services.

“We are a family at Golden Grove and spend time with our residents talking about life, experiences, and participating in activities,” says Walker.

Ready to learn more? Ready to give back in time and talent and become a volunteer at Golden Grove? Learn more at goldengrovehomes.ca, check out their Facebook page, or call 250-923-7049.

