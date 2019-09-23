Campbell River: Still the Salmon Fishing Capital!

Everyone involved in the fishing industry in Campbell River – from sport and casual anglers to supporting hospitality businesses – knows the impact salmon fishing has on the economic prosperity of the area.

After all, the city didn’t come by the “Salmon Fishing Capital of the World” nickname by accident, and the incredible fishing this year has done much to enhance that reputation. Since the early season catch-and-release restriction on chinook salmon ended in mid-July, the fishing has been excellent in and around Discovery Passage.

Ocean fishing, as well as freshwater fishing on area lakes and rivers, is expected to be exceptional through the fall months, too.

“It’s exciting to be able to welcome avid and less-experienced anglers to the Campbell River area beyond the peak months of summer and know they will have a memorable fishing experience,” says Carly Pereboom with Destination Campbell River, the city’s destination marketing organization. “Getting out on the water here, whether you are fishing or observing the catch, is a bucket-list experience for locals and visitors.”

Looking to make the most of your fishing experience? Here are a few good tips from local anglers:

Discovery Pier a great starting point

Not everyone is able to put a boat in the water, but many anglers of all ages catch salmon year-round by casting their lines off the Discovery Pier. This iconic Campbell River recreation venue was built more than 30 years ago to provide shore-based fishing opportunities. You may know it as the place you taught your kids or grandkids to fish, or the spot with the best soft ice cream in town!

Hire A Fishing Guide: get the goods

With an experienced, professional guide who knows all about the tides, tackle and tricks, your fishing experience is bound to be a good one. Find more information and a list of guides and charter companies here.

Join or follow the Tyee Club: big fish fun

Members of the legendary Tyee Club of British Columbia fished for chinook salmon between July 15 and Sept. 15 this year, under club’s strict criteria. This year, 13 qualifying fish of 30 pounds or more were caught in Discovery Passage, including a 36-pounder brought in by John Woodward, as guided and rowed by R.D. Berger.

