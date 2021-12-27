Campbell River Food Bank receives generous donation from seniors community

The annual Berwick by the Sea Craft & Bake Sale raised $3,444 for the Campbell River Food Bank! Hand made cards, knitting, baked goods and even photography books were on sale for residents and staff to do some holiday shopping.

Residents of Berwick by the Sea finished the year with so much cheer and good will, you could probably see their hearts glowing across Campbell River.

Their annual bake and craft sale in support of the Campbell River Food Bank has had to adapt to health protocols, but just because outside visitors aren’t allowed doesn’t mean the donation total was any smaller. This year, Berwick by the Sea raised $3,444 for the food bank!

“Residents this year really gave it their all when it came to the sale. Some residents purchased $10 worth of merchandise and doubled their donation by telling vendors to ‘keep the change’ on a $20 bill. Others emptied their change purses, which meant one resident donated $49.80 in coins!” says Pat Palmer, Active Living Manager at Berwick by the Sea.

There were hundreds of shortbread, snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, cranberry shortbread, butter tarts, mincemeat tarts and Berwick Christmas Bark, handcrafted by Berwick by the Sea’s Red Seal Chef. One resident sold handmade ornaments, and another made Christmas and greeting cards, with all proceeds going to the food bank.

“Our largest contributors were our wonderful staff. Since COVID we haven’t had the opportunity for the public to come to the sale, and our staff have stepped up and purchased gifts for their family members from our knitters,” Palmer says. “There was an enormous outpouring of support from staff and residents.”

Berwick by the Sea resident Dianne created hand-made cards for the annual craft and bake sale, which took place in the retirement community’s gorgeous top floor lounge.

The Berwick by the Sea knitters work yearlong to build up inventory for the sale, and toques, socks, scarves, blankets, slippers and mittens were snapped up by residents and staff browsing the selection. All of the leftover knitting was also donated to the Campbell River Food Bank, where it will continue to spread cheer.

“Some of our residents simply came to the sale with cash-in-hand to donate. It was a real group effort,” Palmer says.

Regie and the many other Berwick knitters worked all year to make inventory for the annual Craft and Bake Sale. All leftover knitted items were donated to the food bank, along with the large cash donation.

Berwick by the Sea is an award-winning retirement community with flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options. Leave worry behind and focus on your passions! All residents enjoy healthy, nourishing meals prepared by Red Seal Chefs, and endless opportunities to socially engage with the community.

To learn more or book a tour, call Callinda John at 250-914-8055 or email bcr.marketingmgr@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

Mario looking after the amazing spread of baking at the Berwick by the Sea craft and bake sale.

