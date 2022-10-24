Campbell River CPA Myriah Foort comes home

Chartered Professional Accountant Myriah Foort is excited to bring her extensive knowledge and experience back to MNP in Campbell River. Photo courtesy MNP Campbell River

Campbell River accountant Myriah Foort has returned to her first love: helping businesses succeed.

After articling in MNP’s Campbell River office to obtain her Chartered Professional Accountant, Myriah spent six years with the firm, serving clients across the North Island. She went on to spend nine years in various finance positions in local government, becoming chief financial officer for the City of Campbell River and then the Strathcona and Comox Valley Regional Districts.

With that added experience behind her, Myriah is excited to bring her extensive knowledge and experience back to MNP.

A passion for finances

First taking accounting in high school, Myriah found she really enjoyed it: “It’s like a puzzle,” she says. “In university, I wavered between teaching or accounting and accounting won!

“Finance and operations are what businesses depend on to make sound decisions. I’ve followed the careers of many CPAs who became CEOs and they inspire me to think beyond the numbers.”

Myriah’s time in government allowed her to develop key skills in strategic and long-term planning, and stakeholder management. Collaborating with various departments to achieve consensus and meet organizational goals, she honed many skills that can also help business owners meet their long-term goals.

“I greatly enjoyed the challenge of working to meet the ever-changing demands of growing Island communities. However, I always felt a pull back to public practice. I missed the client-focused delivery of service, and the ability to serve a diverse group of clients.”

She’s also drawn to MNP’s vision, entrepreneurial spirit and support for team members. “MNP has built an incredible team of professionals focused on providing exceptional service to clients. It’s the best place for the next chapter of my career,” she says.

In her new role, Myriah leads the Vancouver Island ExitSmart and Succession services, which also encompasses will and estate planning, and is part of the national ExitSmart team.

“Providing a long-range view for client service, we support the annual financial filing requirements and help clients meet their long-term personal and business goals,” she explains. “I’ll help clients evaluate how both their business and personal net worth can meet their cash flow needs.”

Myriah also supports MNP’s ease bookkeeping team. “In today’s labour market, it’s difficult to find and retain good finance staff; our ease Cloud Accounting and Bookkeeping service works with accountants and business owners to provide timely, vetted financial reporting necessary to make decisions and manage your business effectively,” she says. “ease also provides opportunities for creating custom reporting, KPIs and industry specific goal markers. I want to be a part of that conversation.”

Collaborating for better solutions

As a problem solver, collaborator and positive person, Myriah enjoys uplifting and supporting people. “I truly believe we can come to better solutions by working together and utilizing various skill sets to obtain the best outcome,” she says. “Working through large, complex problems with a long-range view — but in incremental steps — makes any solution achievable.”

Outside work, the Powell River native led the MNP Relay for Life team for many years, sat on the Campbell River Hospital Foundation and Government Finance Officers Association of BC boards, and is treasurer of her children’s school. She was also founding president of Young Professionals of Campbell River, which helps people moving to Island communities connect with new people, learn, network, build their business and give back to their communities.

“Vancouver Island is an amazing place to live, and I feel so fortunate to be here,” she says.

To connect with Myriaha Foort and MNP in Campbell River, call 250.287.2131, visit mnp.ca/en/offices/Campbell-River online or email myriah.foort@mnp.ca

BusinessFinancesSmall Business