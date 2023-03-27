By writing BC’s nursing history, she helped make history herself

Glennis Zilm, then and now. From nursing to journalism to historian, this Berwick by the Sea resident has always lived life on her own terms. submitted

The trailblazing efforts of women around the world have been celebrated throughout Women’s History Month, and right here in Campbell River we also have our fair share of extraordinary women.

One of those is Berwick by the Sea resident Glennis Zilm, who, though humble about her achievements, has not only carved her own brave path but also served as the connecting link for many other women’s success.

Glennis grew up in a family of working women who encouraged her to make her own way in the world. Her grandmother, for example, was the first Postmistress in town and also mother to several daughters who all became leaders — many who would be considered part of the suffragette movement.

After first working as a nurse, Glennis moved to Ottawa to pursue a career in journalism. On one notable assignment, she got to travel across Canada’s north to cover Governor General Michener’s visit! But even with an independent career, life in those days wasn’t always simple for women. When she applied for a credit card at the bank, Glennis was appalled to learn that they required a man — either a husband or father — to sign for it. Being an independent young woman she refused to take no for an answer, and negotiated her way to equal treatment and a credit card, no male signature required.

Ironically, when Glennis moved to Saskatchewan for her next job in journalism, credit cards were not yet accepted in small Prairie towns — but that doesn’t diminish her efforts to be treated as an equal!

“I encourage other women to ask for what they want. You must learn to get ‘no’ for an answer often, but don’t necessarily accept it,” she says.

Helping other women pursue their dreams

From journalism Glennis transitioned to freelance writing, and eventually found a niche in Canadian and BC medical journals. She was commissioned to write a history of the first 75 years of nursing at UBC, which allowed her to reconnect with nursing colleagues from her early career in the field. As nursing was one of only a few professions available to women at the time, writing its history also connected her to a community of working women — and further activism.

For nurses to advance their careers and become professors, they were required to write academic papers — something Glennis had a talent for. She taught many nursing students professional writing, eventually publishing the textbook An Introduction to Writing for Health Professionals. The book, now on its 4th edition, is one of Glennis’ most proud accomplishments, and has helped many women pursue their dreams.

Among her other accomplishments, Glennis was the first nurse historian to be awarded the John B. Neilson Award in 2004, which had traditionally been awarded to physician historians. She’s also the proud recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Letters from Kwantlen University College.

Living life on her own terms

Glennis moved into Berwick by the Sea in July 2022, and within a few weeks had helped launch not one but two clubs for lovers of words — a book club and a creative writing club.

“These people are absolutely wonderful in my opinion! They’re all very talented writers. Many of us have health problems of one sort or another, but because we live here at Berwick we can still do a lot of things.”

It was a heart attack, a hospital stay and some lingering health problems last spring that finally forced Glennis to leave her condo, but she admits that after moving into Berwick she could have done it much sooner.

“I probably could have prevented some of my health problems by moving into independent living earlier. I noticed a lovely couple in the dining room soon after moving in — they always wore nice dresses and jackets and sat at a table for two. Someone told me that they’re both 100 years old, but they look younger than me!”

Many people think they’re expressing their independence by living at home as long as possible, but that often means that they’re rushed to make an unresearched decision when health needs change. By making the choice to move into Independent Living sooner, seniors have time to find a community that matches their lifestyle — and also more years to enjoy it!

For Glennis, who carved her own path from the beginning, choosing Berwick by the Sea has allowed her to continue pursuing her passions, helping others and living a full, independent life.

Staff and residents of Berwick by the Sea are always happy and proud to show off their home. To book a tour, call Callinda John at 250-914-8055 or email bcr.marketing@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

Seniorsseniors housing