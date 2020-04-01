Black Press Media’s Business Continuity Plan is available for local businesses when they are ready to re-open.

Business Continuity Plan: When You’re Ready, We’re Here for You

Comprehensive web, social and print options are available

When you’re ready, we’re here for you.

That’s the message Black Press Media shares with the businesses and organizations in their communities throughout BC, Central Alberta and Yukon.

“We are living in unprecedented times brought about by the implications of COVID-19, but just as our journalists work tirelessly to bring you timely, accurate news as it happens, your Black Press Media team is also here to help local businesses successfully move though this crisis,” says Randy Blair, Black Press Media Chief Operating Officer.

With concerns about how COVID-19 is affecting all aspects of our lives, people are turning to their trusted local community news source more than ever before:

  • Reach 7 out of 10 adults in your local community
  • Canadians are consuming more than 1 million page views per day across our digital news platforms
  • 1 million social media followers are highly active and engaged
  • 4.1 million monthly unique views
  • 79%+ increase in visits to our news platforms compared to the same period last year

To aid businesses in their recovery, innovations are needed, and for that, Black Press Media is offering advertisers a new Business Continuity Communication Plan that will be rolled out based on the timetable and needs of each individual business.

Your Communication Plan

Designed for local businesses experiencing difficulties during these challenging times, this multimedia campaign offers three packages, priced in keeping with the promise ‘We’re in This Together.’

You’ll receive comprehensive web, social and print options, based on your selected communication package.

Our team of expert marketing consultants can arrange for a one-on-one webinar to review your marketing needs and business objectives.

Options include:

  • Social media advertising across Facebook and Instagram
  • Targeted online advertising to a defined audience
  • Print advertising in your local community newspaper
  • Carousel gallery-style ads highlighting individual products
  • Storytelling; featured articles on your business engaging consumers in your brand, products and service

Providing both flexibility and our proven ability to reach your customers, the two-month campaigns begin with the date of your first ad. So, if your first ad runs May 2, your two-month campaign ends on July 1. This approach puts the decision on when to start the campaign in your hands.

“We appreciate that these are equally challenging times for you, your employees and your families. Our role, as your community partner, is to be there for you as soon as you’re ready to go to market,” Blair says.

When you’re ready, Black Press Media is ready

Your customers have relied on us for important information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can rely on us to communicate your business continuity plan to our audience when you are ready.

#WereInThisTogether.

Business and Industrial

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Roadside message of gratitude erected

On her way to work this morning, Lowene Baxandall got a pleasant… Continue reading

Inside Campbell River’s Emergency Operations Centre

Centre dictates how city responds to COVID-19

Campbell River planning desk remains open

Email or telephone only for planning, approval and engineering

Campbell River Martin Barre Jethro Tull show rescheduled

New date is November 8

North Island College going digital for spring, summer terms

Students won’t need to be on campus for coursework, labs or exams

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

French language supports added online for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix had sharp words for those arriving from overseas abiding by federal law

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ entertains home-bound kids in Cowichan Bay

Alora Killam, 16, played the part in musical two years ago

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Most Read