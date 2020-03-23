Campbell River nurse Michelle Brezden is vying for a cover shoot and $25,000 top prize in the Inked Magazine Cover Girl contest. The public can vote online for her this week as she competes in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Body art helps the healing for Campbell River nurse

Public online voting campaign can help Michelle Brezden win a cover shoot with Inked Magazine

Michelle Brezden remembers getting her first tattoo when she was 21.

“It was a Japanese symbol on my lower back, it was supposed to signify ‘heaven and earth,’” she recalls.

The Campbell River nurse has since transformed her entire back – and other parts of her body – into a canvas for amazing artwork. Her penchant for tattoos prompted many friends to encourage her to enter the Inked Magazine Cover Girl contest, a public-vote competition now in the quarter-finals.

“I had close to 20 people tag me in a post saying ‘you have to do this,’” she says. Michelle finished first in her group in the most recent round and is vying for the cover shoot and a $25,000 prize for the overall winner!

All her tattoos have special meaning

Ask about the thoughts behind her tattoos and you’ll get some heartwarming answers.

An inscription of “The Dance” (a Garth Brooks song) with her father’s birth and death date keep him in mind – “he used to sing that to me all the time” – as do the butterflies on her left hip. A watch face on her left arm indicates that “time heals everything,” and close by, a key and heart show that “I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Other tattoos have been collaborations with artist Ryan Tree at Golden Anchor Tattoos in Willow Point, including the huge tattooed woman on her back that some say resembles Michelle.

A beautiful distraction

Diagnosed with fibromyalgia at age 25, Michelle used tattoos to distract her from the pain her disorder caused.

“I was in bed for an entire year and on many medications to try to cope with my pain,” she says. “I started getting little tattoos and it was so bizarre, I started not feeling any of my inside pain. My body was feeling something different than what it was feeling on a daily basis. I got addicted to tattoos and began exercising to relieve my pain, and lost a lot of weight in the process.”

Personal connection to the artist

Michelle initially worked with tattoo artists at Black and Blue in her hometown of Nanaimo, but has since forged a connection with Tree. She estimates roughly 85 per cent of her body is now decorated with tattoos, many of which are his work. Her most recent tattoo decorates her right rib cage and is a dedication to the Golden Anchor.

Multiple ways to vote

You can vote for Michelle every 24 hours. When you purchase extra votes, the proceeds go directly to the MusiCares Foundation. Should Michelle advance through this round, the voting resets and the semis run March 27 to April 2. The finals happen April 3 to 9.

Follow her progress on Facebook and view her body art on her Instagram page.

artistcontestfundraiserVisual Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Michelle Brezden shows a dramatic portrait illustration on her back, one of the many pieces of art she has emblazoned on her body. Photo by Stan Novotny Portraiture

Comments are closed

Previous story
This smoothie is full of veggies… and kids love it!

Just Posted

Mayor shocked by Campbell Riverites not taking pandemic serious enough

‘You have to assume that it’s in our community and if you’re not, you’re not paying attention’

Campbell River provincial court to remain closed until April 6

Preventative measure after court participant in contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19

Bikes stolen from Eagles Hall Friday night

Storage shed also damaged during theft

Island Health facilities now only open for essential visits

Visits allowed for critically ill, those in end-of-life care or those that need escorts

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canad with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find treatment, vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Thousands laid off as airlines struggle with COVID-19 cancellations, travel bans

Some airlines say they will hire back workers after the crisis subsides

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

Most Read