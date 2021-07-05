Better than ever: Ricky’s Campbell River restaurant combines classic and contemporary creations for winning recipe

Same great smiles, new surroundings

The last year has brought many changes. Now that everything is opening up again, its good to know that some things have stayed the same … and that some are even better than ever!

Well known in Campbell River as a place for friends to gather over coffee, or for a proper sit-down family dinner, Ricky’s All-Day Grill has kept all the classics and made improvements too.

While the restaurant has been renovated from the ground up, the menu maintains the same favourites that have made Ricky’s famous since 1962, and introduces new items bound to become instant classics.

Breakfast, lunch or dinner

Who can resist classic Eggs Benny? Ricky’s signature Brekkie Bowls are a delicious choice too. Triple “B” French Toast (brown sugar, brioche and berry) are a dream come true for the French toast lover, and keto-friendly, gluten-free Chaffles – an amazing blend of cheeses, eggs and maple bacon, if you choose – are just delicious no matter what.

Fresh-never-frozen Alberta beef burgers are a perennial favourite, and are now joined by the new Louisiana Po’Boy sandwiches for lunch-time fare alongside go-tos like the Classic Clubhouse and Zorba Greek Wrap. Lighter bites include Ricky’s Signature Tomato Basil Soup and the BLTC Salad – the “C” adds chicken to the traditional BLT.

The dinner menu brings the best of home cooking to the table, with comfort classics like the delectable Homestyle Turkey Dinner, featuring made-from-scratch focaccia-and-apple stuffing and the melt-in-your-mouth Wine-Braised Beef Short Ribs, served with made-to-order Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables. Beer-Battered Fish and Chips are a perennial pub-style classic, and the Traditional Lasagna oozes with cheesy goodness.

Great place to dine and great place to work

General manager Paulette Fraser, a familiar face to the restaurant’s many regulars for more than 20 years, is excited about the brand-new look.

“We can’t wait to greet our regulars again and see the expression on their faces when they see the transformation. It’s really going to wow them!”

Ricky’s has been a part of the community in Campbell River for over 25 years, participating in many community-building projects such as The Breakfast Club of Canada, and hosting a parking lot garage sale for the local Sea Cadets. If you’re a regular, or a newbie, Ricky’s offers a great menu in a warm and welcoming, upscale casual restaurant with something for every taste and every appetite.

It’s the same great place with a whole new look, all served up with the same great smiles from the growing family of staff.

Check out the hours here and follow the latest happenings on Facebook. Drop by in Campbell River today at 811 13th Ave.

Restaurants