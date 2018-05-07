Art blooms at Painter’s Lodge

Painter’s Lodge continues its long connection with the arts this month, throwing open the doors on their spring Buds to Blossoms celebration.

The renowned lodge, just minutes from Campbell River, has opened the season in full bloom for the month-long art event, decorated with flowers, a colourful umbrella display in the lobby, lanterns in the dining room, and pre-lit cherry blossom trees. Under the seasonal theme A Whisper of Spring, spectacular artwork from local and BC artists is also on exhibit throughout the lodge.

“The entire lodge is being decorated in a spring floral theme – it’s just a beautiful spring feeling,” says Cathy Kaardal, event co-ordinator from A World About Art.

The event is one of a new series of arts programs at Painter’s Lodge, a way to welcome both locals and visitors to the spectacular location, while at the same supporting the arts community, Kaardal says.

Just for Moms

Mother’s Day weekend – Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 13 – is at the heart of Buds to Blossoms.

Kaardal together with partner Charlotte Deptford has planned a special artisans’ show of beautiful, handcrafted works, including pottery, jewellery and more. Among the eclectic array gift ideas will even be affordable pieces for children to give mom – and they can meet the artists! Artisans will be on-site from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The show is part of a full weekend of events, open to both lodge guests and local visitors, including live music, a traditional Painter’s Lodge Mother’s Day Brunch and a fishing derby for women, enjoyed against the breathtaking scenery of Discovery Passage.

Artist Perrin Sparks will also be on hand, creating personal charcoal portraits for you to take home. The 20-minute posing sessions (just $50) will take place in the lounge, where a photographer will be available to capture those unforgettable Mother’s Day moments.

Make a weekend of it! Stay overnight Saturday, May 12 for $189, including Mother’s Day Brunch for two in Legends Dining Room, chocolates and flowers in your room.

The annual Painter’s Lodge Mother’s Day Fishing Derby also returns with a four-hour guided fishing trip and a chance to win fabulous prizes. Entry is $386 and includes Mother’s Day Brunch for two.

Coming up at the Lodge: Building on these seasonal events will be rotating monthly exhibitions of local and BC artists, hanging throughout the lodge. No less than 25 per cent of work will come from North Island artists, Kaardal notes, inviting locals to come back often to enjoy new works showcased in the beautiful natural setting.

Just for Locals: Painter’s Lodge welcomes locals with a special spring Islanders’ rate through June 16! Just $159 per night also includes a $50 dining voucher in Legends dining room and/or Tyee Pub.

