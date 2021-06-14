5 Unconventional exercises for active seniors over 70

When you want to mix up your exercise routine, the Active Living team at Berwick by the Sea in Campbell River is ready.

Tired of the same old routine? Try one of these activities for a good workout and a bit of fun!

Doctors, athletic trainers, family and friends have the best intentions when they encourage seniors to exercise every day. But a lot of the exercises they suggest can get old after a few decades of repetition. There’s nothing wrong with shopping mall walking, water aerobics or soup can arm, but when you’d like to mix up your routine, the Active Living team at Berwick by the Sea in Campbell River is ready.

Shake things up with one of these out-of-the-ordinary exercises!

Ball Drumming: Grab your drumsticks, pull up a chair and steady a big exercise ball between your legs (Berwick residents use a special stand to hold the ball). Crank up the tunes and start drumming along! Ball drumming is great cardio, and you can incorporate leg kicks to get your whole body moving. Chair Cycling: Exercise equipment takes up a lot of space, but Berwick by the Sea has invested in a fleet of small, portable pedals that are easy to set up under any dining chair. Cycling is a low-impact exercise that’s excellent for lubricating joints. Strap in while you’re watching a movie, or add arm movements for extra cardio. Sometimes Berwick residents put a cycling tour on the big screen and pretend they’re pedaling through a foreign land. Record a Music Video: During the pandemic members of Berwick Communities across Vancouver Island and in Kamloops connected virtually by recording increasingly elaborate dance music videos. Gather some friends to create a dance routine for some laughs and a little exercise, or grab a grandchild and try to mimic a TikTok dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berwick by the Sea (@berwick.sea) . Craft collecting: There are a lot of talented artists at Berwick by the Sea, but before they start crafting they need to take a walk to gather supplies. Collecting shells at the beach or evergreen boughs in the woods brings new purpose to daily hikes, and gives wreaths and centrepieces a great backstory. Blowing bubbles: A few tiny bubbles are nice, but Berwick by the Sea has also picked up giant bubble makers too. Residents gather on the lawn to cheer each other on as they try to wrangle bubbles bigger than beach balls. Laughter is exercise too!

Berwick by the Sea is an award-winning independent and assisted living community where residents can continue to live nourishing, active lives. To learn more, call 250-914-8055 or email bcr.marketingmgr@berwickrc.com. Follow Berwick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates!

ActivitiesHealth and wellnessSeniors