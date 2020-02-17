5 Reasons to snap up one of these service rural lots

Miracle Beach Estates has enough room for your home, shop, studio and more!

Developer Kip Keylock is ready to welcome you to the neighbourhood! Snap up one of the large lots at Miracle Beach Estates before they’re all gone.

Serviced building lots – check; Easy access to both Comox and Campbell River – check. Nature, peace and privacy – check. If you’ve dreamed of your own manageable acreage, with both rural ambience and easy access to city amenities, your dream will come true in your new home at Miracle Beach Estates.

Miracle Beach Estates is the newest community created by experienced Comox Valley developer Kip Keylock of Ocean Estates Developments and his project partner Chris Kane White. Together, they’re bringing you a great opportunity to build your dream home!

Country privacy, city comforts: Sometimes properties offer either rural scenery or urban services. At Miracle Beach Estates you get the best of both worlds: the five-acre sites are designed to maximize privacy and they’re serviced with underground water, hydro, Telus, Shaw and Fortis Gas. No unsightly wires or poles!

Location, location, location! Keylock lives just minutes from Miracle Beach Estates and says it’s great having two cities close by. “North or south there are many great options, with both highways so close.” The six lots available in Phase One are walking distance to Miracle Beach Provincial Park, and Miracle Beach Elementary is only a pathway away. Zip up to Mount Washington, down to the marina or play on your property for weekend fun.

Creativity: Phase One's six unique lots have plenty of character to inspire your vision. "They're well forested and well designed," Keylock says. Two lots have elevation with easterly views, two have beautiful meadows, four have the ability to subdivide, and five have dual services to facilitate a second home. What inspires you? Work selectively within the large trees to suit your needs, add a shop or studio, tuck a secondary home into the trees or build the big estate of your dreams!

Careful planning: Miracle Beach Estates is full of thoughtful details gathered from his years of experience designing and building other local communities. "We have architectural controls in place to ensure quality-controlled homes and value added to each new home site," Keylock says. All new owners receive complimentary consultations with a Community Liaison throughout the design, approval and build-out of their home. "We have long term relationships with several exceptional builders if you're interested in a referral, or you can bring in your own builder and we'll work with them throughout the process."

No Pressure, no timeline: Buy now, build later! These large lots are suited to a variety of lifestyles, and once you’ve purchased a site there’s no pressure to immediately get shovels in the ground. Whether you’re designing your home for now or later, these lots are ideal. Take some time to dream with the team at Miracle Beach Estates.

Visit miraclebeachestates.com to learn more, and get in touch with Jeff Nield PREC at Engel and Völkers Vancouver Island North to chat about this great opportunity. Book a site tour and start planning your home today! Contact Jeff Nield at 250-509-0035 or jeff@jeffnieldrealestate.com.

Two of the large lots at Miracle Beach Estates have elevated easterly views. Two have beautiful meadows. Contact Jeff Nield PREC at Engel & Völkers to book a tour!

Large trees, paved access to the 5 acre lots at Miracle Beach Estates developed by Kip Keylock of Ocean Estates Developments.