4 Solid reasons to choose an Iconic modular home

Vancouver Island-based company says modular homes save time, money and stress

Chris Andersen has been working in the modular home industry for around 25 years, and he says it’s been a quarter century of exciting change.

“People still imagine steel-framed mobile homes on blocks, but we offer a very typical, traditional looking home — you wouldn’t even know it was built modular,” says Andersen, who is the general manager of Iconic Island Dwellings (Iconic) in Courtenay. The business provides modular constructed housing across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

Here are 4 reasons to choose an ICONIC modular home!

1. Safety

“Modular homes have to be transported long distances by truck, and are often moved onto their foundation by crane — which means they have to be built a lot stronger,” Andersen says. You’ll have more peace of mind knowing your home is less likely to be impacted by things like high winds, earthquakes, heavy rains and other extreme weather we experience on the Island.

All Iconic homes come with an impressive 20 year warranty — double the length of most other modular house builders.

2. Style

If price is your biggest priority, you’ll get the most efficiency from ‘buying in bulk,’ but if you have some wiggle room in your budget Iconic offers plenty of opportunities to personalize your home. Cat Keylock, Sales & Marketing Director and Head Designer with Iconic, will work with you to realize your dreams.

“The only limitation is your imagination. Customize tile work, lighting, flooring, roof and siding, or alter the floor plan to add windows or remove bathrooms. As a full-service construction company we’re happy to help with those needs,” she says.

Check out these videos of the gorgeous Aspen and Silverwater show homes to see for yourself!

3. Cost

In today’s extremely hot real estate market, home ownership may feel out of reach. It doesn’t have to be with modular homes.

“We’re still attainable! It’s still possible to own a solid, comfortable home at a reasonable price,” Keylock says.

If you own land already, you can work with the design team to choose a floor plan and customize your home. Starting from scratch? Talk to Iconic about their proposed communities in places like Cumberland, Tsolum River and Duncan where you can acquire both land and a home.

4. Speed

When you build an Iconic home, they’ll pour your foundation while the home is being constructed in the Canadian factory, plus factory assembly is more efficient. That means your home will be ready in about half the time as a home built on-site.

“Iconic is a full-service company — we have specialized staff and equipment to take care of everything from permitting to the final touches on your sun deck, if desired,” Andersen says.

Learn more at iconicislanddwellings.ca, or call 250-871-7766 or email sales@iconicid.ca to set up a consultation. Follow Iconic on Facebook and Instagram to keep informed about new products, floor plans and exciting installations.

