Storm coach Rauser: even being up two games, “every game is important”

Forwards Mitchell Finner, right, and Aodhan Hildebrandt take a face off during Game 1 of their North Division semi-final series. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Even with a comfortable two games to none lead in their best of seven North Division playoff series versus the Glacier Kings, Campbell River Storm coach Jordan Rauser isn’t going to allow his players to rest on their laurels heading into game three Friday night at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

“Every game in the playoffs is important,” Rauser said this morning. “It is key that we bring that same mentality on an nightly basis. We’ve just got to be focused on having a good start and building upon it.”

In game two, the Storm were out shot 42-20, but still managed to prevail thanks to three second period goals by a score of 4-2. Key to that was their strong performance on the power play, where they have gone three for eight.

Rauser correctly says that in terms of the chances his squad has gotten, it’s definitely about quality over quantity.

“We’d always like to generate more,” Rauser said. “Comox has done a great job of limiting our opportunities, but it’s even more important to capitalize on chances. We’ve just got to create a little bit more by moving our feet on the fore-check a little quicker.”

Elsewhere, the Saanich Predators try to level their South Division series at a game a piece versus Peninsula at 6:30pm. Puck drop for tonight’s game three between the Storm and Glacier Kings is at 7:30 pm

