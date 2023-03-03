Forwards Mitchell Finner, right, and Aodhan Hildebrandt take a face off during Game 1 of their North Division semi-final series. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Storm coach Rauser: even being up two games, “every game is important”

Game three tonight at Rod Brind’Amour arena

Even with a comfortable two games to none lead in their best of seven North Division playoff series versus the Glacier Kings, Campbell River Storm coach Jordan Rauser isn’t going to allow his players to rest on their laurels heading into game three Friday night at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

“Every game in the playoffs is important,” Rauser said this morning. “It is key that we bring that same mentality on an nightly basis. We’ve just got to be focused on having a good start and building upon it.”

READ MORE: Campbell River storms to 5-2 victory for eighth win in last 10

In game two, the Storm were out shot 42-20, but still managed to prevail thanks to three second period goals by a score of 4-2. Key to that was their strong performance on the power play, where they have gone three for eight.

Rauser correctly says that in terms of the chances his squad has gotten, it’s definitely about quality over quantity.

“We’d always like to generate more,” Rauser said. “Comox has done a great job of limiting our opportunities, but it’s even more important to capitalize on chances. We’ve just got to create a little bit more by moving our feet on the fore-check a little quicker.”

Elsewhere, the Saanich Predators try to level their South Division series at a game a piece versus Peninsula at 6:30pm. Puck drop for tonight’s game three between the Storm and Glacier Kings is at 7:30 pm

025050

Campbell River StormComox ValleyJunior B HockeyVIJHL

