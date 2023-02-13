River City U-15’s defeat Mid Isle FC 3-0

River City FC, in blue, took on Mid Isle FC, in black, on Sunday in Ladysmith. Photo courtesy Rob Fontaine

River City F.C. U15 Boys registered consecutive shutouts in back-to-back weeks, the latest being a three to nil win over Mid Isle F.C. of Ladysmith.

READ MORE: Legendary local soccer coach expects men’s World Cup success will have same impact women’s did

Heading down-Island on Sunday, Feb. 5, the boys scored their first goal within the games opening ten minutes. A rather adventurous longshot surprised everyone, including Mid Isle’s goalkeeper, looping just under the crossbar to give River City an early one to nothing lead.

Playing substantially in midfield for a great deal of the first half, the strong play of Arturo Arrola and Ben Fontaine anchored the defence and kept playing the ball back through to goal to maintain possession.

Both sides kept the ball continuously within midfield during the early part of the second half, with both teams creating chances off of free kicks. As the game wore on, River City FC was able to control the pace of the game and consistently got scoring chances. Striker Kodiak Stones-Quinn, off of significant pressure on the Mid Isle backline, forced a mistake which put River City up two goals.

With the second goal, River City kept up pressure and Mid Isle were unable to match their speed, becoming more desperate for chances. Buildup of play created another scoring opportunity, and a third goal was notched just before full time.

River City looks to build upon this victory, and host Surf FC of Nanaimo Sunday, Feb. 19. Kick off is at 2 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boys soccerCampbell Riversoccer