PLAY’s Sport For Life Summit takes over Campbell River

Thomas Brooks shows his soccer skills thru the pylons at Robron Park April 29 during the Sport for Life Summit. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Thomas Brooks and Hannah Loeb try to keep the ball in the air using only their heads during the PLAY Sport for Life Summit. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror James Wood takes a breather trying out the Rugby station at Robron Field. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Andrew Smith takes it to the hole at the basketball demonstration in Robron Centre. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

In what could be considered a truly Olympic-style event, the PLAY Sport for Life Summit was hosted in various venues over the final weekend of April

The public was invited to Robron Centre, Robron Park, and the Campbell River Gymnastics Club for athletic demonstrations and the chance to try out various sports April 29.

Event organizer Sarah Wright, herself a former water skier, thinks that this event being held for the first time could be something we may see more of in the future.

“The idea is really for people to come out and try different sports,” said Wright. “We hope to make this a twice yearly event.”

Some of the sports offered included Rugby, Soccer, Badminton, Pickleball and Basketball. Wright said when coming to the beginning of a learning curve, some people may feel a little intimidated.

“We decided to make this a fun setting, no registration. Just for people to give it a try,” said Wright.

Each participant was given a Try it Days” passport, with a check mark being put beside each individual sport they decided to attempt. At the end of the event, prizes will be rewarded from a draw, said Wright.

“The idea is draw the winners next week,” said Wright.

Standing for Physical Literacy and You, PLAY Campbell River is a group that has been active within the community for the past five years. Wright said one of the biggest things regarding physical activity is people don’t know how vital it could be for a healthy life, and not just physical.

“We’re trying to give people physical literacy. We’re trying to give them the motivation, skills and competence for people to be active in their daily life. If we give people skills, and make it a fun learning environment, they’ll be active for life.”

If you missed events April 29, April 30 will include information from the Campbell River Killer Whales Swim Club, The CR Comets Track team, as well as the Campbell River Minor Lacrosse Association and the Storey Creek Cycle Club. Events start at the Strathcona Gardens at 10 a.m.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

