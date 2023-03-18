Carter De Boer drives to the net and scores the Campbell River Storm’s only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Oceanside Generals in Game 2 of the VIJHL North Division final at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Friday, March 17. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Oceanside Generals knot series with Campbell River Storm with 4-1 victory

Game 3 in North Division final goes tonight in Oceanside

A tightly-fought contest was decided by a three goal outburst in the third period in the VIJHL’s North Division final between the Campbell River Storm and the Oceanside Generals Friday, March 17 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The 4-1 victory for the Generals ties the series at one.

Campbell River opened the scoring in the first period on a goal Carter De Boer, assisted by Davis Frank at 12:46.

The Teams battled back and forth into the second period when Carter Johnson scored for the Generals at 17:56 on an assist by Brendan Carlson.

The deadlock was broken early in the third period at 5:29 on a power play goal by the Generals’ Brady Van Herk, assisted by Dante Paziuk. Johnson scored his second of the game at 12:50 on a second assist by Carlson. The icing on the cake was a third Generals’ goal into the empty net by Nolan Kehoe, unassisted, at 19:58.

Shots on goal were 31 a piece with goaltender Ashton Sadauskas registering the win with Nick Peters in net for Campbell River.

Game 3 goes tonight in Oceanside at 8 p.m.

Carter De Boer drives to the net and scores the Campbell River Storm's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Oceanside Generals in Game 2 of the VIJHL North Division final at Rod Brind'Amour Arena on Friday, March 17. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Oceanside Generals knot series with Campbell River Storm with 4-1 victory

