Oceanside Generals knot series with Campbell River Storm with 4-1 victory

A tightly-fought contest was decided by a three goal outburst in the third period in the VIJHL’s North Division final between the Campbell River Storm and the Oceanside Generals Friday, March 17 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The 4-1 victory for the Generals ties the series at one.

Campbell River opened the scoring in the first period on a goal Carter De Boer, assisted by Davis Frank at 12:46.

The Teams battled back and forth into the second period when Carter Johnson scored for the Generals at 17:56 on an assist by Brendan Carlson.

The deadlock was broken early in the third period at 5:29 on a power play goal by the Generals’ Brady Van Herk, assisted by Dante Paziuk. Johnson scored his second of the game at 12:50 on a second assist by Carlson. The icing on the cake was a third Generals’ goal into the empty net by Nolan Kehoe, unassisted, at 19:58.

Shots on goal were 31 a piece with goaltender Ashton Sadauskas registering the win with Nick Peters in net for Campbell River.

Game 3 goes tonight in Oceanside at 8 p.m.

