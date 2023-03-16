Carihi High student has impressive showing at Gymnastic Championships

Nathan Kerluck got a gold, three silvers during his performance in Vancouver

Carihi’s Nathan Kerluck captured silver in the all-around at BC Provincial Gymnastic Championships, March 9-11 at Windsor Secondary in North Vancouver. Photo Courtesy Sandra Toohey

Carihi high’s Nathan Kerluck came back from Vancouver last weekend with some newfound hardwear.

Competing in what is his final gymnastics competition, Kerluck represented his school admirably during the BC High School Gymnastics championships held from March 9-11 at North Vancouver’s Windsor Secondary School.

Competing in the Level 5 division, Kerluck captured the gold medal in the ring. He also got silver medals in the floor exercise, the vault as well as the parallel bars. Kerluck also finished fourth on the high bar.

These performances catapulted Kerluck to finish second overall in the all around. Graduating this year, Kerluck will be sorrily missed by his peers in the gym. Congratulations to Nathan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gymnasticsHigh school sportsOlympics