Campbell River Storm hire Kyle Evans as next head coach

Kyle Storm takes over as head coach of the Campbell River Storm. Evans coached the U17 AAA North Island Silvertips last season. Photo courtesy Campbell River Storm/Facebook

After an extensive search, the Campbell River Storm have found their man.

Kyle Evans, who coached the U17 AAA North Island Silvertips of the B.C. Elite Hockey League (BCEHL) last year, takes over the reins from Lee Stone.

Stone left the team late last year, and the Storm were led for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs by interim head coach Jordan Rauser. The team had a second round exit at the hands of the Oceanside Generals of Parksville, after what was a hard fought and competitive five games.

Still Evans knows that when following Stone, who is now the head coach and general manager down Island with the Nanaimo Buccaneers, he’s got big shoes to fill.

“He did a phenomenal job building the program,” said Evans when speaking of Stone. “He gave us a great blueprint to follow. Lee set a hell of a standard, but we’re hoping to live up to and surpass it.”

The U17 AAA Silvertips went through a long and tumultuous season. Finishing in the cellar of the 10-team BCEHL, they failed to post a win — securing only a tie on Nov. 13 — and gave up a league-leading 241 goals.

Still, the new coach remains upbeat, and feels that the experiences last season will prepare him for what is a very passionate fan base.

“We kept the room positive and upbeat,” said Evans. “That’s what I take away from that. It was a great group of kids (with the Silvertips), I loved every single one of those kids. We weren’t the most talented team, but I was proud we stayed motivated right to the very last game.”

He also knows the task ahead of him isn’t going to be easy. But, Evans thinks that his new team is going to be ready to play from the very first puck drop come fall.

“We’ve had some positive conversations about the kids that are coming back,” said Evans. “Realistically if we can get all the guys that are returning and can land some recruits we’re going after, we should be a really strong team yet again.”

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell River StormJunior B HockeyVIJHL