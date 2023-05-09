Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo, pictured in white, challenges Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge as he brings the puck into the Storm’s end. Yeo has committed to playing hockey next season at San Diego State. (File Photo by - ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo joining San Diego State

late season call up averaged nearly a point per game in apperances for Campbell River

Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo is heading to the Golden State.

The 19-year-old Edmonton native is going to California, where he has committed to San Diego State University Aztecs club program. As a club program, the team is not affiliated with the National College Athletic Association (NCAA), but rather the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), an organization which is comprised of schools who are non-varsity hockey programs. Formally a member of the ACHA Division II West Coast Hockey Conference (WCHC), the team currently plays as an ACHA division one independent.

“Sean made an impact for us in such a short time,” said Campbell River Associate Coach Jordan Rauser. “His determination and resiliance was commendable.”

A late season call-up, Yeo played in 13 regular season games for Campbell River. Averaging nearly a point per game, Yeo had two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He added a pair of assists in his 11 post season appearances, as Campbell River fell to the VIJHL champion Oceanside Generals in the second round of the playoffs. Yeo first sharpened his skills as a member of the South Side Athletic Club hockey teams in his native Edmonton.

“We really wish we could have had Sean for longer period of time,” said Rauser. “However, we are excited he is getting an opportunity at a great program at a high level. We wish him all the best and are proud to call him a member of our Storm family.”

Yeo’s new team went winless last season, including an 0-8 record at home and just two games decided by a goal. Overall, the Aztecs went 0-17-0-1.

For more Campbell River Storm news, visit http://campbellriverstorm.com

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell River StormJunior B HockeyVIJHL

