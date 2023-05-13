Siblings Jordan and Rayne Loock represented team B.C. in last month's Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships, held in Spruce Grove, Alberta.

Campbell River gymnasts shine at Western Championships

Loock siblings take part in meet, held April 27-29 in Alberta.

Jordan Loock and younger sister Rayne both represented Team BC at the Western Canadian Championships held in Spruce Grove, Alberta April 27-29.

READ MORE: Campbell River Gymnastics goes for gold at B.C. Compulsory Games

Jordan, competing in CCP 10 older division, helped team BC win the gold medal with her strong All Around, winning the silver medal. Jordan capped off her performance with a brilliant beam routine also capturing the silver medal in the finals. Jordan also finished day 1 in third place going into finals where she won the fourth place ribbon. Jordan placed ninth on vault and 10th on floor during the All Around competition.

Going to her first ever Western Canadian Championships, the younger Loock helped Team BC capture the Silver medal. Rayne showed consistent routines placing 10th on vault, beam and floor while receiving 18th place on bars. Rayne finished in 14th place overall.

