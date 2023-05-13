Campbell River gymnasts bring home 44 medals at Orca Invitational

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association sent a group of athletes to the 2023 Orca Invitational hosted by Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club.

The event was held at the Kerry Park Recreation Centre in Mill Bay, BC April 28-30. Campbell River athletes combined effort brought in 44 Medals and multiple Ribbons.

Highlights include Linnea Jones, Jaycee Lafrance, Sophie Pallan, Sophie Mayers and Miley McLean winning Gold in their divisions in the All-Around Category. Followed below are the results for all our athletes.

CCP 7

Grace Fraser captured the Bronze on Floor, placed in the 6th position on Vault and the All-Around category in her division. Fraser took the 7th place for Bars, and 13th place on Beam. Anna Harris obtained the 7th place on Vault, captured 11th place on Floor, took 13th place and 16th position on Beam, good for 13th in the the All-Around category.

CCP 6 2005-2009

Sophie Mayers dazzled and secured her spot for Gold on Floor. Mayers obtained the Bronze on Bars, and captured the 5th position on Vault and Beam, which placed her in top spot in the All-Around category for her division. Jordanna Chen captured the Silver spot for Beam, received the 4th place Ribbon on Bars, She placed 8th on both Floor and Vault. Chen finished in the 4th spot in her division in the All-Around category.

Lila Tree procured 7th place for Bars and attained 10th place for Vault, Beam and Floor. Lila finished 10th in the All-Around category for her division. Hannah Thomas obtained 10th place for Vault, Beam, and Floor, with an 11th place for Bars. Tree finished 10th in the All-Around category for her division.

CCP 6 2010-2012

Sophie Pallan delighted everyone with her routines and in her division came in first in the All-Around, securing first place Gold for Vault. Pallan also took the Silver for Bars, placed 4th getting a Ribbon in Beam, and received 11th place for Floor.

Haylee Toohey secured the Gold on Bars and got the bronze on Vault. She also reached 6th place for Beam and 10th position on Floor. These performances ensured Toohey took Silver in the All-Around for her division.

Chloe Stewart secured the Gold on Beam, placed 2nd for Silver on Floor, obtained the 4th place Ribbon on Bars, finishing fourth in the All-Around category for her division. She also took the 11th spot for Vault.

Avery McColl placed Silver on Vault, 5th place for Floor, And took the 10th place in the All-Around in her division. McColl placed in 11th position for Bars and Beam.

CCP 5

Jaycee Lafrance enchanted all with her routines, receiving Gold in Bars and Beam. She took the Bronze on Floor, and obtained the 4th Ribbon on Vault, placing in top spot in the All-around for her division.

Laycee Palmer procured a 4th place Ribbon on Floor, took the 5th spot on Bars. She captured 6th place on Vault and Beam, finishing fifth in the all-around for her division.

CCP 4

Koiia Hausner captured the Gold in Bars, came in second place taking Silver on Floor, she received the 5th position on Beam, obtained the 8th spot on Vault. These performances gave Hausner the bronze medal in the all-around.

Olivia Fawbert earned the 6th position on Floor, scored 7th place in Bars and Beam, and placed 9th on Vault, taking the 8th spot in the All-around in her division,

Penny Malouin took the Gold on Beam, received Bronze on Floor, gained 4th place Ribbon on Vault, took 8th place on Beam. Malouin finished 6th in the All-Around category.

Alyse Aydon secured a bronze for Beam, 4th place Ribbon on Floor, obtained 5th position on Bars took the 6th place for Vault. She finished fifth in the All-Around category for her division

Linnea Jones delighted all bringing home the Gold on Floor. She proudly took Second place Silver on Vault and Beam. She brought home a 4th place Ribbon on Bars. Jones took the gold in her division in the All-Around category.

CCP 3

Drew Thomson attained the 2nd place Silver on Bars, took the 3rd spot on Beam, received the 4th place Ribbon on Floor, obtained 6th place on Vault, giving Drew the third place Bronze in the All-Around in her division.

Harper Hughes placed 4th on Beam, attained the 7th position for both Vault, Bars and Floor. She came in 6th in the All-Around category.

Hannah Sumner procured 2nd place for Silver, placed in the 5th position on Bars and Floor. Attained the 6th place on Beam. Hannah received the 5th place in the All-Around category in her division.

Callie Bukta took the 5th place on Beam, obtained the 8th position on Vault, Floor and Bars. Callie received the 8th position in the All-Around category.

Vaugn Klipa placed Gold on Vault, procured the 3rd spot for Floor, obtained 6th on Bars, and placed 7th on Beam. Overall, she took the 4th position in the All-Around in her division.

Jasmine Baikie placed with a 4th place Ribbon on Vault. She gained straight nine’s across the board in Bars, Beam, Floor and in her division also in the All-Around Category.

CCP 2

Miley McLean intrigued all and won Gold on Bars, Beam, and Floor. Miley proudly took Silver on Bars and captured the Gold in the All-Around in her division.

Evie Check captured the Gold on Vault, secured her spot for Silver on Beam and Floor and obtained the Bronze Place in Bars. In the All-Around category, Evie took the Silver in her division.

