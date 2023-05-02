Campbell River Gymnastics goes for gold at B.C. Compulsory Games

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association sent over a keen assemblage of athletes to Langley B.C. for the 2023 Compulsory Gymnastics B.C. Championships, held on April 22 and 23.

Hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundations, the games were held in the main arena at the Langley Events Centre.

High spots of the competition were that in the All-Around Category, Avery McColl and Linnea Jones procured the First Place Provincial Champions titles in their divisions. Jaycee Lafrance and Koiia Hausner obtained the Second Place – Silver All Around in their divisions and Miley McLean, in her division, secured the Fourth Place All Around finish.

A superior collaboration from all the athletes brought home 18 Medals and numerous ribbons. Followed below are the results:

CCP 5 2009-2011 – Jaycee Lafrance accomplished Silver in Bars, took the Bronze in Beam, won the 4th place ribbon on Floor, placed 5th on Vault. In Jaycee’s division, she won Silver for Second Place in the All-Around category.

CCP 5 2012 to 2013-04 – Laycee Palmer captured the 4th place ribbon on Floor, acquired the 10th position on both Vault and Beam, took the 12th position on Bars and placed 11th in the All-Around category.

CCP 4 2008 to 2011-06 – Avery McColl mesmerized all with her routines secured in First Place achieving Gold on Vault and Bars. She received the Bronze on Floor, placed 7th on Beam. In her Division, Avery won the Gold in the All-Around category. Koiia Hausner enchanted all and obtained Silver on Vault and Beam, brought home the Bronze on Bars, placed 11th on Floor and accomplished Second Place Silver in her division in the All-Around category. Olivia Fawbert earned 8th place on Beam, took 9th position on Floor, 13th on Bars, received 14th for Vault. In her division, Olivia placed tenth in the All-Around category.

CCP 4 2011-07 to 2012-04 – Penny Malouin acquired 8th on Vault, placed 9th on Floor, gained the 11th position on Beam, took 16th on Bars. Penny, in her division, placed 15th in the All-Around category.

CCP 4 2012-05 to 2012-12 – Alyse Aydon secured her spot for Bronze on Vault, placed 8th on Floor,10th position on Beam, 17th on Bars. In her division, in the All-Around category, Alyse acquired the 8th

CCP 4 2014-2015 Linnea Jones delighted all bringing home the Gold on Vault and Bars. Took the 5th position on Beam, placed 8th on Floor. Overall, Linnea obtained the Gold in the All-Around in her division.

CCP 3 2014-01 to 2014-08 – Drew Thomson attained 11th on Beam, 14th on Vault, 15th place in Floor, placed 18th on the Bars. She came in 16th in All-Around in her division.

CCP 3 2014-09 to 2014-12 – Harper Hughes placed 17th on Beam, attained 20th position for both Vault and Bars, scored in the 21st place on Floor, and came in 21st in the All-Around category.

CCP 3 2010 to 2012-09 Nahla Birchard took the 14th position for Vault, Bars, and Beam. She came in 13th for Floor and scored 14th place in the All-Around.

CCP 3 2012-10 to 2013-04 – Hannah Sumner procured a 4th Place Ribbon on Floor, achieved 5th place for Vault and Bars. She scored in the 9th position on Beam and secured the 6th place in her division in the All-Around. Callie Bukta obtained the 8th position on Floor, scored 11th on both Vault and Bars. Took the 12th position for Beam. Callie received the10th position in the All-Around category.

CCP 3 2013-05 to 2013-12 – Vaugn Klipa took home Bronze on Vault, procured the 7th spot for Floor, obtained 9th on Bars, collected the 14th place on Beam. Overall, she took the 8th position in the All-Around in her division.

CCP 2 2011 to 2013-06 – Miley McLean intrigued all and finished in Gold medal position on Bars, acquired the Second Place Silver in Vault, secured the 7th spot for Floor, received the 10th position on Beam. Miley captured the 4th place Ribbon in her division in the All-Around category.

