Campbell River front and centre as flag drops on Motocross season

Ranging in age from tykes to seniors, motocross returned to the Rivercity last weekend of April

One of the unique aspects of motocross is airtime, as demonstrated by this racer in Campbell River on April 30. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

The loud sounds booming from the forest were not loggers cutting down trees this weekend.

Rather, the engines heard were the sounds of motocross.

Tucked right behind trees along the Gold River highway, The Campbell River Motorcross Association (CRMX) dropped the flag on its season, which included round number two of the Vancouver Island Motocross (VIMX) Championship series.

“It’s fantastic,” said CRMX President Tim Fluter. “We had 197 sign-ups for the action today, which is phenomenal. It’s back before COVID times.”

With ages ranging from four years old to over 50 years of age, competitors raced around their dirt bikes competing in classes ranging from Tyke (four to six years) to masters (50+). Engines for the younger riders ranged from 50 ccs to 85 ccs.

Fluter says the range of entrants travelling is as diverse as their age as well.

“They’ve come from Whistler, they’ve come from Cranbrook,” said Fluter, who’s been involved with the CRMX since its inception 27 seasons ago in 1996. “It’s a great mental game.”

The host city was well represented, with over a dozen riders from Campbell River competing. Top performers included Felix Marson, who took both races on his 113 Kawasaki in the Supermini class; Piper James, who raced to a second place finish in the girls’ class on her Husky; and Chris Flinn, who raced to a second place finish on his 804 Honda in the beginner class.

Among the attendees was a familiar face: Darcy Lange, who brought his young son Landon to the track for the very first time.

A native of neighbouring Courtenay, Lange stands out as the benchmark for success in the sport of motocross. First getting on a bike at the age of 12, Lange went on to success south of the border, winning the National Arenacross title three times, in 2004, 2005 and 2007.

He says coming back always brings back fond memories.

“I grew up on this track,” said Lange.”I moved to LA, and raced in arenacross. It was an amazing time.”

Fluter says while the price of motocross is hefty, it also gives kids vital skills that they might not acquire.

“It’s a mental game,” said Fluter. “It keeps children busy, keeps them occupied and focused. They aren’t hanging around looking for other things to occupy their time. It keeps them focused and having fun. The most important thing is having fun.”

For more on the CRMX and the VIMX series, including its return to Campbell River in June, visit https://www.facebook.com/VancouverIslandMX/ and https://www.campbellrivermx.ca/

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

