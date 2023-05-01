Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigeous All-Island Trophy

Campbell River Cricket Club travelled down to Victoria the last two weekends in April to compete in the Victoria District Cricket Association (VDCA) pre-season opening tournament. The tournament pitted teams from all over Vancouver Island in Twenty20, the most exciting format of cricket, played all over the world. Playing against the other best 10 clubs on the Island, after three exciting matches found themselves playing against Islanders Cricket Club of Shawnigan Lake in a winner take all final on April 30.

Losing the opening coin toss, Campbell River were put in to bat and scored a competitive total of 159 runs. Opening batsman Kiran Nair, last year’s captain Param Singh and this year’s captain Ben George, got Campbell River off to a flying start and the other batsmen all contributed to a score which, though a good total to defend, was by no means a certainty against a first class opposition.

Islanders also got off to a great start and by the halfway stage in the match looked like they were potentially in a winning position. Some excellent tight bowling by Campbell River’s spin bowling specialists Rahul Reddy and Aadil Dahnsay, however, brought the match under control. The match boiled down to the final over, with Campbell River’s top wicket taker, Sijo Jose, having the unenviable task of restricting Islanders to only 12 runs. In a nail-biting last two deliveries, with Islanders needing 8 runs to win, they scored 6 runs off the penultimate ball. With Islanders needing only one run off the last ball to tie the match and put it into an extra over, and two to win, Sijo held his nerve and had their batsman caught out off the final ball, sending the team into a massive celebration.

Having played here for over three decades, the victory down in Victoria is arguably Campbell River Cricket’s biggest achievement in its history. Having only joined the top flight in the VDCA last season, the win in the All-Island pre season tournament is quite a achievement for CRCC, and it appears 2023 is off to a flying start.

