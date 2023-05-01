The Campbell River Cricket Club captured the All-Island pre season tournament trophy, playing in Victoria the last two weekends of April. Pictured are Abhishek Bajpai, Anmol Bhullar, Aadil Dahnsay, Simon Deller, Abhinav Dua, Benjamin George, Sijo Jose, Ranjit Momi, Kiran Nair, Adam Panziera, Harsh Raval, Rahul Reddy, Gurbir Singh, Parmeet Singh. Photo Courtesy Jim Bagley/Campbell River Cricket Club

Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigeous All-Island Trophy

Team wins pre-season tournament down in Victoria

Campbell River Cricket Club travelled down to Victoria the last two weekends in April to compete in the Victoria District Cricket Association (VDCA) pre-season opening tournament. The tournament pitted teams from all over Vancouver Island in Twenty20, the most exciting format of cricket, played all over the world. Playing against the other best 10 clubs on the Island, after three exciting matches found themselves playing against Islanders Cricket Club of Shawnigan Lake in a winner take all final on April 30.

Losing the opening coin toss, Campbell River were put in to bat and scored a competitive total of 159 runs. Opening batsman Kiran Nair, last year’s captain Param Singh and this year’s captain Ben George, got Campbell River off to a flying start and the other batsmen all contributed to a score which, though a good total to defend, was by no means a certainty against a first class opposition.

Islanders also got off to a great start and by the halfway stage in the match looked like they were potentially in a winning position. Some excellent tight bowling by Campbell River’s spin bowling specialists Rahul Reddy and Aadil Dahnsay, however, brought the match under control. The match boiled down to the final over, with Campbell River’s top wicket taker, Sijo Jose, having the unenviable task of restricting Islanders to only 12 runs. In a nail-biting last two deliveries, with Islanders needing 8 runs to win, they scored 6 runs off the penultimate ball. With Islanders needing only one run off the last ball to tie the match and put it into an extra over, and two to win, Sijo held his nerve and had their batsman caught out off the final ball, sending the team into a massive celebration.

Having played here for over three decades, the victory down in Victoria is arguably Campbell River Cricket’s biggest achievement in its history. Having only joined the top flight in the VDCA last season, the win in the All-Island pre season tournament is quite a achievement for CRCC, and it appears 2023 is off to a flying start.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommunityLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PLAY’s Sport For Life Summit takes over Campbell River

Just Posted

The Campbell River Cricket Club captured the All-Island pre season tournament trophy, playing in Victoria the last two weekends of April. Pictured are Abhishek Bajpai, Anmol Bhullar, Aadil Dahnsay, Simon Deller, Abhinav Dua, Benjamin George, Sijo Jose, Ranjit Momi, Kiran Nair, Adam Panziera, Harsh Raval, Rahul Reddy, Gurbir Singh, Parmeet Singh. Photo Courtesy Jim Bagley/Campbell River Cricket Club
Campbell River Cricket Team wins prestigeous All-Island Trophy

Campbell River Singers Spring Concert is being held Saturday, May 6 at the CR Baptist Church. Photo contributed
Campbell River Singers present ‘Spring on the River’

Canada is co-operating with partners abroad, including the International Criminal Court, to ensure perpetrators of heinous acts are held accountable. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A case of stolen gas?: Quadra Island Crime Report April 17-30

Tsunami Preparedness is a major part of Islanders’ emergency preparedness plans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Seven things SRD residents can do for Emergency Preparedness Week