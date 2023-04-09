Well Beings and Suspicious incidents: Quadra Island Crime report

Check well being

On April 3, a concerned complainant requested a check well being on a close friend. The complainant advised she was unable to make contact with her friend for over two weeks and was very concerned. Officers were unable to locate the individual at her residence, but were able to confirm through further investigation that the woman was out of town and staying with friends. Complainant updated.

Suspicious incident

In the evening of April 3, Quadra RCMP received a report of possible gun shots or an explosion in the Open Bay Area. The complainant advised her neighbors heard the same thing. Members conducted extensive patrols but were unable to locate any evidence of gun shots or fireworks.

Stolen bike

On April 4, Quadra RCMP received a report of a stolen bike on Gowlland Harbour Road. The bike, which was last seen on March 30, was described red/grey and was in an unlocked shed. Quadra RCMP are requesting the public lock their valuables.

Suspicious incident

On April 5, Quadra RCMP received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 1:00 AM on Cortes Island. The complainant advised that someone knocked at her door but left right away. The man was described as wearing a camo jacket and a loose fitting toque. Quadra RCMP had received other multiple complaints regarding this individual. Extra patrols and officers have been tasked with attempts to locate this man, however, they have not been successful at this time. It is believed that this individual lives in the bush in one of the small islands and boats into Cortes. As of now, the Quadra RCMP would like to make contact with this man and asses his well being.

Check well being

On April 5, Quadra RCMP received a report of a suspicious man walking alone in the April Point area talking to himself and waving his hands. Officers located the man in his work truck. The man advised he had been talking to himself and waving his hands in frustration and agreed it might have looked odd to someone passing by. Complainant updated.

Suspicious incident

In the evening of April 6, Quadra RCMP received a report of a suspicious incident on Heriot Bay Road. The complainant advised he heard a male voice yelling at the top of the road and was concerned something was wrong. Officers were patrolling the area at that time, and had located a group of youths walking around right before the call was dispatched. Officers made another patrol to confirm, however, it appeared the loud yelling was from some local youths having fun. Complainant updated.

