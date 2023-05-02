Unmanned Protege 5 crashes through gate on South Alder.

The car which came downhill and crashed into a gate April 28 had some cosmetic damage to the back of the vehicle, but no injuries an no damage to the house on Alder St. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Just before suppertime on April 28, Jim Cleshay and his wife were about to have dinner when they heard what they described as a loud thud.

“I had dinner in the oven,” said Cleshay. “I heard this loud thud from outside I had to see what was going on.

A red Mazda Protege 5 had jumped his house at 261 South Alder St., crashing through his newly installed steel grill gate and coming to a gentle spot at the end of his driveway, which is on a hill.

“I just installed this gate,” said Cleshay, which said he had quite a hefty price tag. “I was totally shocked. There’s nobody in the vehicle. How did that happen?”

The driver was not in the vehicle. The standard transmission vehicle’s emergency brake had failed, and rolled downhill while being left in neutral.

Cleshay said normally his Ford pickup truck would have been in its way, and is relieved it wasn’t. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the accident.

“Normally, I would park up just a little further,” said Cleshay. “That would have hit my vehicle.”

RCMP Constable Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP says this is a reminder that the public needs to pay attention in situations such as this.

“You need to remember proper parking when on a hillside,” explained Tyre. “You always need to ensure that all of the components in your vehicle are in good working order.”

If you have any information pertaining to this or any case, call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

