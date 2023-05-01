Timberline's Andrew Hrybko worked his way to a Cabinetmaking Silver at the Skills Canada Provincials in Abbotsford on April 19. Photo courtesy Paul Klein/School District 72

Trio of Campbell River students are heading to Skills Canada Nationals

Five students competed in province wide event in Abbotsford April 19

A trio of Campbell River high school students is heading to the Skills Canada National Championships event in May, after an impressive showing at the Provincial Championships held in Abbotsford April 19.

Timberline Secondary student Matthew Baker, as well as Carihi Secondary duo Eliot Sidlick and Logan Jones, are going to Winnipeg after gold medal performances.

Baker took home gold in Website Development, while Sidlick and Jones each took a gold in 3-D animation.

The three students were just some of the five students selected to take part in the provincial event. Others competing were Timberline’s Andrew Hrybko, who took home a silver in cabinetmaking, and Carihi’s Markus Johnson, who won the bronze in welding.

The Skills Canada event is hosted by Skills Canada, a non-profit event which promotes the careers in skilled trades and technology. An annual Olympic-style event, the 2023 National Championships are slated to take place May 25 and 26.

