First responders, military personnel, machine operators and veterans were the focus of the Tour of Honor stop in Campbell River April 28. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Tour of Honour makes stop in Campbell River for midday BBQ

Inland Kenworth major sponsor, Manager Hauser says “need to get the word out”

Warm late April temperatures were in store for the Honour House and Honour Ranch’s “Tour of Honour” as it made its stop in Campbell River at Inland Kenworth on 2900 North Island Hwy April 28.

READ MORE: Honour House Tour of Honour will make its way through Campbell River

An appreciative crowd of first responders, members of local Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137, as well as members of the community arrived for a midday barbecue.

Honour House President and Canadian Armed Forces honorary Colonel Allan De Genova was appreciative of the crowd that showed up to see the camouflaged Humvee and trailer as it arrived.

“I can see the Legion support here already and the members that attend the legion,” said De Genova. “The support has all been very strong. It’s good to see this turnout today. To let our community know that we’re here for them in any way we can be, 365 days a year, 24/7.”

The BBQ was free of charge, with donations being encouraged in support of Honour House.

Opened in late 2010, Honour House is a refuge for First Responders, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families, to stay free of charge, while they receive medical treatment in the Greater Vancouver Area. To date, 13,000 night stays have taken place on the 11,000 square foot property since its opening. Honor Ranch, located in Ashcroft just outside Kamloops, offers mental health services for those struggling with the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as operational stress injuries.

As part of this tour, Inland Kenworth has donated $250 dollars for every Linkout heavy machinery sold.

In addition, there was a special challenge: Parts Manager Jason Katerenchuk promised if the luncheon raised $1000, his trademark hair and long beard would be history.

Inland Truck and Equipment General Manager Falko Heuser says that the message of the Tour of Honour is as important as the money raised.

“Many people don’t know about Honour House,” said Heuser. “It is an excellent venture. We need to get the word out.”

For more information on Honour House and Honour Ranch, visit http://www.honourhouse.ca

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Armed ForcesCanadian Armed ForcesCharity and Donations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Campbell River policy change encourages Indigenous businesses to supply municipal goods and services

Just Posted

Mu’la artist Shawn Decaire, who pauses during the Ceremonial Fire honouring his mentor Jorge Lewis at the Tyee Spit in Campbell River April 29. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Mu’la Art Exhibit in Campbell River closes with Ceremonial Fire, Traditional Feast

Thomas Brooks shows his soccer skills thru the pylons at Robron Park April 29 during the Sport for Life Summit. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
PLAY’s Sport For Life Summit takes over Campbell River

The Mom Market’s Springtime finds sale in Campbell River on Saturday. Over 50 vendors attended. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Mom Market “Springtime Finds” event takes over Campbell River Sportplex

Aquatic science biologist Howie Manchester picks a salmon to collect samples from during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Members of the We Wai Kai Nation have signed a petition supporting the federal government’s decision to shutter 15 Fish farms off the coast of the Discovery Islands. File - THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
We Wai Kai Nation members: “We don’t want the fish farms in our territory”, says petition.