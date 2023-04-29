Tour of Honour makes stop in Campbell River for midday BBQ

Inland Kenworth major sponsor, Manager Hauser says “need to get the word out”

Warm late April temperatures were in store for the Honour House and Honour Ranch’s “Tour of Honour” as it made its stop in Campbell River at Inland Kenworth on 2900 North Island Hwy April 28.

An appreciative crowd of first responders, members of local Royal Canadian Legion Branch 137, as well as members of the community arrived for a midday barbecue.

Honour House President and Canadian Armed Forces honorary Colonel Allan De Genova was appreciative of the crowd that showed up to see the camouflaged Humvee and trailer as it arrived.

“I can see the Legion support here already and the members that attend the legion,” said De Genova. “The support has all been very strong. It’s good to see this turnout today. To let our community know that we’re here for them in any way we can be, 365 days a year, 24/7.”

The BBQ was free of charge, with donations being encouraged in support of Honour House.

Opened in late 2010, Honour House is a refuge for First Responders, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families, to stay free of charge, while they receive medical treatment in the Greater Vancouver Area. To date, 13,000 night stays have taken place on the 11,000 square foot property since its opening. Honor Ranch, located in Ashcroft just outside Kamloops, offers mental health services for those struggling with the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as operational stress injuries.

As part of this tour, Inland Kenworth has donated $250 dollars for every Linkout heavy machinery sold.

In addition, there was a special challenge: Parts Manager Jason Katerenchuk promised if the luncheon raised $1000, his trademark hair and long beard would be history.

Inland Truck and Equipment General Manager Falko Heuser says that the message of the Tour of Honour is as important as the money raised.

“Many people don’t know about Honour House,” said Heuser. “It is an excellent venture. We need to get the word out.”

For more information on Honour House and Honour Ranch, visit http://www.honourhouse.ca

