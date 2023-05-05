Stronger BC Future Action Ready plan means more opportunities, programs for local college students

The StrongerBC Future Ready Action plan announced by the Provincial government means more programs offered by North Island College, including Campbell River’s campus pictured here, starting in the fall. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Thousands of people living in B.C. will benefit from the provincial government’s StrongerBC: Future Ready Action plan, aimed at helping them get the skills they need to succeed in an evolving economy.

North Island College’s Vice President of Academics, Tony Bellavia, says that the funding will bring about opportunities for new and potential future students.

“We’re excited about this new funding opportunity,” said Bellavia. “In the fall we will be offering nine new programs to support learners throughout this region and throughout the province. We’ll then be offering 20 programs at the start of January.”

Programs include ecosystem assessment, building service worker training for levels one, two and three, marine training, office and clerical training and food truck promotion.

“These are short, intensive programs designed to provide students with the skill enhancement needed to enter the workforce,” said Bellavia.”The funding parameters given provide a maximum of 12 weeks. Obviously some are longer, some are shorter.”

Also included in the new funding is the initiative for the government to shift from government led to Indigenous led education at post secondary institutions, at a cost of $100 million. Bellavia says this move is critical as a step toward reconciliation with the Indigenous community.

“I’m hopeful it will support reconciliation,” said Bellavia. “We do pride ourselves on the principle that North Island College is an Indigenous led institution. We work with our Indigenous partners. Our support and our response is through their directive. If the Indigenous community or Nation come to us in terms of a program idea or a program need, we will work with them to support the delivery of the program.”

As part of the 3,000 seats the province has committed to new spaces within these technology and science programs, NIC will see about 20 seats from that number. Bellavia also sees a future where residential spaces for future students, of which 4,000 new residential spaces will be created, come to North Island College campuses in the coming years.

“One of our goals is to look at student housing needs within our needs as well,” said Bellavia. “At some point we will be submitting through the new funding, student housing with respect to our campuses in Campbell River and Port Alberni.”

For more information on North Island College and programs, visit http://www.nic.bc.ca

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

025050

Adult EducationCampbell RiverNorth Island CollegePost-secondary Education