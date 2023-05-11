‘Stop closing fish farms in B.C.’; open letter shows aquaculture industry not backing down

A now closed fish farm within B.C.’s Discovery Islands region. In February, the Federal Government shut down 15 fish farms within the area. It has sparked the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) to start an ad campaign designed to “Stop Closing Salmon Farms in B.C.” - Photo courtesy Sheri Beaulieu/Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance

According to Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) president Tim Kennedy, the recent hits the aquaculture industry has taken, including the closure of 15 fish farms in the Discovery Islands, is nothing new.

“I think where we are, 40 years is a very very short time for a whole new way of producing food,” said Kennedy from his office in Toronto. “The sector has been under attack, and I think unfairly for many years. We were very, very new. It is such a crazy, polarizing situation, but there is an absolute clear solution where we can see innovation and technology deployment accelerated. The industry has been under siege for a long time.”

Kennedy was in Victoria this week, meeting with industry professionals and scientists, as well as having spoken at the Aquaculture Canada conference, which went on from May 7 to 10. Kennedy felt it was a time to share ideals and get answers from some of the industry’s best and brightest minds.

“A lot of the individuals there will be non-industry based. They are academics and work with different universities,” Kennedy said before the event. “There’ll be some good discussion and good debate about some very technical issues our industry faces. It is kind of an exciting place to be in and I think that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

It is also the reason why the CAIA launched an ad campaign, dedicated to “Stop Closing B.C. Salmon Farms,” as well as an open letter imploring the federal government to support B.C. Salmon farmers and the industry, as farms have shrunk by 40 per cent since 2020. The joint letter, written by representatives of the CAIA, was signed by industry heads from several national food associations, including the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada , the Canadian Aquaculture Suppliers Association, and the Canadian Meat Council.

“Our campaign came about because we know that activists have been using these types of campaigns for the longest time,” said Kennedy. “Ultimately, we needed to have a stronger voice. We haven’t. We want to think positive and think there’s a really positive outcome for the future of B.C. Salmon farming.”

Kennedy has said that the federal government’s decision to close the farms is really affecting the public, with rising costs and the continued importing of goods.

“Political decisions like this are hurting people’s pocket books,” said Kennedy. “All of the data that we are seeing within the sector is saying that the closures within B.C., a very tight market within the globe for salmon production. Taking that 40,000 tonnes out of British Columbia, in North America where salmon is by far the most popular seafood. It has a major impact on supply availability and price. B.C. Salmon could go to Ontario, could go to Alberta or the United States. This is directly impacting people — none of this is based on science. It’s pure politics.”

The North American market, he insists, will directly shift toward importing salmon. Ultimately, however, Kennedy does agree that with all hands on board at the Aquaculture Canada summit, there can be a viable solution for activists, as well as the industry as it heads forward with murky waters ahead.

“There are real changes in wild salmon right now that are principally driven by climate change, habitat loss, pollution and others. There is a concern,” said Kennedy. “There is a deep attachment to wild salmon within British Columbia culture. There’s a lot of anger and frustration and polarization and we have to break through that. I think we have to break through that polarization and look for a reasonable path ahead.”

For more information regarding the ad campaign, visit http://www.lovesalmon.ca

