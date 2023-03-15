RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Search warrant results in drug and weapons charges

Three people are facing numerous charges in relation to the execution of a search warrant in two residences in the Campbellton area of Campbell River.

On Feb. 28, homes in the 1900 block of 15th Ave., and a home in the 1800 block of Tamarac St., were raided simultaneously after an extensive investigation found significant levels of alleged illegal activity.

Officers sized over $6,000 in cash, 27 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of meth, 14 grams of cocaine, five grams of crack cocaine and nearly 500 Hydrophone pills. In addition, police seized small amounts of prescription medication and replica firearms, as well as various items, such as scales and packaging material, that they believe were used for illegal drug activity.

A pair of 41-year-old males and a 43-year-old female were arrested as a result of the investigation. They were released, with their day in court set for May.

If you have any information regarding this or any other illegal activity, call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

