School District 72 summer school registration to begin May 15

Courses are all free, but students may only register for one course

Summer School registration is set to begin May 15 for students of School District 72 (SD72) in Campbell River.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. that day, parents can register their children for programs in July and August. SD72 Communications Manager Jennifer Patrick says there are a couple of new things for 2023.

“We have a new online registration system,” Patrick said. “Parents need to create an account before they can register. We recommend they do that before May 15, so they are ready to go the morning of registration.”

Courses will encompass all students at the elementary, middle and secondary school levels. These courses offered range from Literacy Exploration, which will allow students to build their own storybook; Exploring Nature through literacy taking place in Sayward; Second Language classes in both French and German; as well as school transitional courses, for Grade 6 students transitioning to middle school at both Southgate and Phoenix School, and Grade 8 students going to Grade 9, for students who will attend Carihi Secondary School in the fall.

Patrick says unique to SD72, no formal courses are the same.

“Every year teachers submit course proposals,” said Patrick. “No two years ever offer the same classes.”

Courses are free, but students can only register for one course.

For the latest news about SD72, visit http://www.sd72.bc.ca

Campbell River School District 72SD72Summer

