RCMP on the lookout for man who has been causing issues on Cortes Island

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The suspect in a throat-slashing incident on a Surrey bus on the weekend has been charged with four terrorism-related offences over the incident that left a man with life-threatening injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck RCMP logo. File photo - THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Quadra RCMP requesting ongoing assistance from the public

The Quadra RCMP have received multiple reports from the public regarding a man who has been causing issues on Cortes Island.

Due to the extremely expansive area, paired with the individual’s evasive behaviour, the RCMP have been unable to locate and speak with this man. The RCMP are investigating each and every one of these incidents and are continuing to utilize the resources needed to locate him.

However, the RCMP is imploring the public to continue to call in sightings or dealings with this individual when they happen. A great deal of the information received by police have been with a significant time delay, or posted through social media, which was hampered the ability to respond and deal with this individual.

The Quadra RCMP thanked those concerned citizens who have reached out and will continue their efforts regarding this issue.

Traffic complaint

On April 11, the Quadra RCMP received a report of an ongoing traffic issue on Gowlland Harbour Road. The complainant advised that a black Chevy Cobalt was continuously speeding and passing vehicles on that road. The matter is still under investigation.

Bottle recycling issues

On April 12, an upset complainant called the RCMP reporting rude behaviour regarding bottle recycling. The complainant advised she went to the recycling area and saw some empty bottles. As the complainant was collecting the bottles, another individual drove up and starting yelling at the complainant because she had located the bottles before he did. The incident remained verbal in nature and the man finally left.

Disturbance

On April 16, Quadra RCMP received a report of a disturbance in which an upset man with a baseball bat, went onto the complainant’s porch and took something before leaving. Another caller reported the man then swung his bat at her fence as well.

With the help of the public, officers were able to locate the man very quickly and determined he was in a mental health crisis. The man was apprehended and taken to hospital without incident.

Released by

Cst. Rebekah Draht

Media Relations Officer

Quadra Island RCMP

CrimeQuadra IslandRCMP Briefs