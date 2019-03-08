‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

A grand jury in Chicago has indicted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men in Chicago who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

The Cook County grand jury indictment filed Thursday charges him with falsely reporting an offence.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ producers cut Smollett from season’s last episodes

Smollett was charged on Feb. 20 with one count of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police in late January that he was attacked by two men in downtown Chicago who wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say Smollett recruited two men to stage the attack because he was upset with his pay on the Fox show. Smollett has denied playing a role in the attack.

READ MORE: ‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver in hospital after plummeting from steep embankment in Oyster River

Just Posted

Driver in hospital after plummeting from steep embankment in Oyster River

Incident took place around midnight on Thursday night

‘It was so creepy’: Thursday night blackout affects thousands in Campbell River and Quadra Island

Street lamps and traffic lights affected by Thursday night outage, leaving city in near darkness

UPDATE: Police treating Salmon Point pub fire as ‘suspicious’

Blaze traced to origin but cause remains unknown, says fire chief

Strathcona Regional District considers cannabis regulations for Area B and C

Region has already received requests about production and retail sales in electoral areas

Campbell River could be home to the second government cannabis store, first on the Island

‘We’ll be opening three more at about the same time, and this will be one of the three’

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Whooping cough confirmed at Vancouver Island high school

Pertussis can be nagging and uncomfortable for teens, serious or even fatal for infants

Most Read