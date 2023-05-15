Campbell River firefighters responded to an early morning trailer fire at the edge of Petersen Road on May 15. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Early Monday morning trailer fire on Petersen Road in Campbell River

Damage, cause still under investigation

An early morning fire caused delays upon Petersen Road on May 15.

Calls for a trailer fire brought Campbell River fire engines to 391 A Petersen Road, where a trailer was engulfed in flames between a pair of pickup trucks.

“There were some exposure issues,” said Campbell River fire department acting captain Stuart Dumont. “The trailer was caught between a couple vehicles, a shop and shed. The trailer was fully involved, so we had to protect the exposures and put out the trailer.”

Easily contained, Dumont said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It’s too early to tell what happened,” said Dumont.

After disposing of the fire, crews stayed on site until around 10 a.m. to clean up the area.

“We were able to contain it quickly with some hand lines,” said Dumont. “Fourteen firefighters were on hand to respond.”

