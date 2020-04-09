BC Hydro contends with drier-than-normal conditions on the Campbell River system

April precipitation is eight per cent of normal so far

Precipitation in April so far has been eight per cent of normal, BC Hydro reports.

That’s following a March that saw precipitation levels 55 per cent of normal. February was 94 per cent of normal, BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson reports in his monthly update on hydroelectric operations on the Campbell River.

“After a very wet January, the weather since then has been drier than normal,” Watson says.

The Vancouver Island snowpack is below normal for this time year. The snowpack typically peaks around the end of April.

BC Hydro’s February to September water supply forecast is updated each month. This forecast guides the utility’s Campbell River operations and water management for various water use interests such fish habitat, recreation and power generation. As of early April, the water supply forecast for the February to September period is showing 79 per cent of normal.

The three dams and powerhouses on the Campbell River system are generally run in tandem, with the current total water discharge below the John Hart facilities into the Campbell River being just over 80 cubic metres per second (m3/s). The riverbed is fully covered with water at about 80 m3/s. This flow rate will continue through April 30.

The Elk Falls Canyon minimum fish habitat flow is 4 m3/s. Since Wednesday last week, to April 16, BC Hydro has increased the flow to 7 m3/s for fish migration below the falls. Tmporary safety awareness signage has been placed, though given the adjacent trails and suspension bridge area are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there should not be anyone by the canyon.

RELATED: Canyon View Trail loop, Elk Falls suspension bridge to close temporarily

Upper Campbell Reservoir/Buttle Lake is currently at about 216.2 metres, and is generally where it should be for this time of year. The summer recreation reservoir target level starting in June is between 217 metres to 220.5 metres. The Lower Campbell Reservoir/McIvor Lake is currently at 177 metres and is also roughly where it should be for this time of year. The target for this reservoir’s summer recreation level is 176.5 metres to 177.5 metres. For these reservoirs and summer recreation, we will have a better idea on achieving those target ranges when we receive the updated water supply forecast in May.

The John Hart Reservoir is generally held at the same level year-round.

Campbell River reservoir levels and river flows this spring and summer will be dependent on snowmelt and rain events. The regime is subject to change based on a variety of weather and operational factors. An update will be provided in early May.

RELATED: BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroCampbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pellet shooting considered mischief but is still a crime, Campbell River RCMP say

Just Posted

BC Hydro contends with drier-than-normal conditions on the Campbell River system

April precipitation is eight per cent of normal so far

Pellet shooting considered mischief but is still a crime, Campbell River RCMP say

Discharging a projectile east of the Inland Highway in Campbell River is illegal

Early morning break-in at Campbell River hardware store

‘Brazen’ break in at Adam’s Tarp and Tool in the early hours of April 9, RCMP say

Message from North Island MLA Claire Trevena ahead of Easter weekend

‘Our government is trying to assist, whether it is with rent or financial support’

Campbell River grocery worker’s car stolen while he works

A local grocery store clerk is missing his vehicle after it was… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

Homemade spike strip found on Cowichan Valley logging road

Danger to trucks, motorbikes and ATVs

Researchers to study whether plasma of recovered patients can treat COVID-19

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that contains the antibodies that protect against illness

Cowichan Valley man dies in single-vehicle collision

First responders called to Miller Road shortly after midnight on Thursday

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Most Read