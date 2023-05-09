The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Anti-fish farm demonstration will happen this Saturday in Campbell River

Hereditary First Nations Chiefs expected to speak during protest in Campbell River’s downtown

An anti-fish farm demonstration, calling for the continued existence of wild salmon, is scheduled for May 13 in Campbell River’s downtown core.

Scheduled to start at Discovery Harbour downtown, demonstrators will then march to the Campbell River’s foreshore.

READ MORE: We Wai Kai Nation members: “We don’t want the fish farms in our territory”, says petition

“We don’t want these fish farms in B.C.,” said event organizer Barbara McCoy. McCoy is an individual who started a petition among the We Wai Kai and We Wai Kum nations. The petition generated over 100 signatures from residents of the Cape Mudge and Quinsam reservations since late March. McCoy organized the demonstration alongside Caichwiltash Nation Herediatry Chief George Quocksister Jr.

Hereditary Chiefs, including Quocksister Jr., are expected to speak after marching toward the foreshore.

“On the land or in the water, these farms need to close in B.C.,” said McCoy.

A long polarizing and divisive topic, the federal government announced the closure of 15 fish farms in the Discovery Islands region. The region is home to many First Nations communities. However, several parties, including Chiefs of the We Wai Kai Nation, have joined seafood companies MOWI Canada West, Grieg Seafood and Cermaq in filing a motion in a B.C. court indicating their desire for an official judicial review. To date, 40 per cent of Salmon farms have closed in the province in the past three years.

A formal transition plan regarding the farms is scheduled to be released next month by Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray.

