Upcoming sails with Misty Isles exploring waters of Discover Islands

Historic boat cruises being offered through partnership with Cortes Island Museum

The Cortes Island Museum is offering historical cruises aboard the schooner-rigged Misty Isles.

Misty Isles skipper, Jonas Fineman, alongside partner Amy Bockner are continuing a long-standing partnership with the Cortes Island Museum since purchasing the vessel in 2019.

Two sailing adventures are upcoming: On Aug. 1, visitors can sail through Discovery Island’s most iconic and ecologically rich shorelines and waters during the Whaletown Explorer cruise; Then on Aug. 14, there will be a cruise into Desolation Sound, a designated Marine Park abundant with wildlife and home to mounts, fjords and islands. This area also features fascinating maritime history.

Jonas and Amy share a common passion and curiosity for the natural world. Their goal is to provide quality experiences for people who want to connect with and celebrate this beautiful part of the world while seeing it through a historic lens.

To register call Misty Isles Adventures at 250.935.6756 or use their websites for booking online at mistyislesadventures.com

