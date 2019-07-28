Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Simon Kempston will have multiple shows in the Campbell River area next week. (Photo courtesy of Simon Kempston)

Internationally acclaimed musician tours Vancouver Island

Simon Kempston blends folk, blues and Celtic styles

An internationally acclaimed Scottish musician will be playing multiple shows near Campbell River next week.

Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Simon Kempston is in the midst of his sixth tour of Western Canada and will have tour dates from Sayward to Comox July 28 through 31.

“Hard to believe it’s my 6th tour of Western Canada,” he wrote on his official Facebook page. “It only seems like yesterday I first set foot in a country I’ve come to love almost as much as my own.”

The classically-trained guitarist’s blends folk, blues and Celtic styles while using a complex finger-picking base.

The Sunday Herald’s Alan Morrison has called Kempston “one of Scotland’s very best singer-songwriters.”

Kempston has sold out four Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows. His latest album, Broken Before, was released in late 2018.

Catch Kempston at one of the following Campbell River-area shows:

July 28, 7 p.m.– Sayward Heritage Hall, Sayward

July 29, 7 p.m.– Heriot Bay Inn, Quadra Island

July 30, 4:30 p.m.– 40 Knots Winery, Comox

July 30, 7:30 p.m.– Sundance Java Bar, Campbell River

July 31, 5 p.m.– 40 Knots Winery, Comox

