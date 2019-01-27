VIDEO: Hitched wedding event on now at Courtenay’s Filberg Centre

About 1,000 people and 350 active brides are expected to attend the Hitched Wedding & Events Affair at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courteney today. The event runs until 4 p.m. Photo, Mike Chouinard.

Today is the day to get “Hitched.” Black Press Media is again holding it’s annual bridal fair for central and north Vancouver Island.

The event, located at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay, started at 11 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. About 45 vendors are showing what they have to offer couples planning to tie the knot.

“Last year was our inaugural event and we had 1,000,” said Chrissie Bowker, Director of Development for Black Press Media.

Organizers are again expecting about 1,000 people at today’s event, with about 350 active brides.

There are vendors on both floors of the Filberg Centre to cover everyone’s wedding needs: photography, wine and cocktails, jewelry, cosmetics, entertainment, flowers, accommodations and just about everything you need for the big day. Many of the vendors can help you plan corporate events as well.

With some vendors filling their calendars up early, Bowker emphasizes the importance of getting the jump on planning for weddings.

“People are planning their weddings sometimes two years in advance,” she says.

Often, couples really want to have their wedding at a specific time, which again underscores the need to plan ahead.

“Most people have a date in their minds,” Bowker says. “It means something special to them.”

Visitors to Hitched also have a chance to win a pre-honeymoon getaway. They will have to visit all the exhibitors at the event and answer questions for a “passport” that will give them a chance to win.

There’s live music on both floors and plenty to keep you busy well into the afternoon.

Black Press Media be providing you more updates through the day, but you’re encouraged to come down to the Florence Filberg Centre at 411 Anderton Ave. in Courtenay. Stay tuned, and we’ll see you here at the Filberg.

Multiple vendors to help new couples with choices

Getting married means many decisions, beyond the big day, which is why Hitched offers a range of vendors. One of the major sponsors of Hitched, Comox Valley Real Estate, is on hand at the event to meet visitors and let them know how they can help new couples.

“We came on last year as sponsor,” says Nicole Minions, realtor with Comox Valley Real Estate Group. “We serve a lot of different families.”

She emphasizes the importance for new couples to think about where they are going to live once they are married.

“Real estate is one service that comes into play when getting married,” Minions says.

The team of Carla Arnold, Andrena Koch-Schulte and Minions can take a more hands-on approach when working with new couples to help them negotiate all of the steps for that first home. Their work covers specifics such as down payments, credit or anything else that can arise when making a purchase.

“A lot of people don’t realize that we’re kind of a consulting service,” Minion says.

A passport to ‘pre-honeymoon’

Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort and Conference Centre is also a major sponsor and offering a two-night spa retreat for the “passport” contest winners where the winning couple can come, relax and enjoy the 22 acres of Tigh-Na-Mara.

“Guests have the option to tailor their stay,” says Rozlan Thompson, Wedding and Event Manager.

Visitors to Hitched qualify for the getaway by filling in answers to questions by visiting each of the vendors participating in the event. The questions are all designed around what goods or services the vendors offer to couples planning their wedding.

Thompson stresses Tigh-Na-Mara can be accommodate a range of wedding events, from small, intimate ceremonies to ones with 250 of the couple’s closest friends.

“We can be really flexible with what we offer,” she says.

