Mom Market “Springtime Finds” event takes over Campbell River Sportplex

A unique and intimate shopping experience undertook the Sportsplex in Campbell River on Alder St April 29.

The Mom Market Vancouver Island division took over the gymnasium for its Springtime finds event. Over 50 vendors were present, and Vancouver Island chapter Market director said a connection with the community is vital to the success of these sales.

“We try to support the local communities we visit,” said Marley. “To be able to create the connections in the communities we visit. We are always hosting markets with different themes and events.”

Local vendors from Campbell River, as well as vendors from across Vancouver Island were on hand selling everything from handmade jewellery and soap, to survival gear and wildlife photographs.

“I absolutely love it,” said local wildlife photographer Brianna Doyon, who works full-time in marketing. “To be able to connect with the local community, sharing local wildlife stories and talking about conservation and education behind it. It’s fantastic stuff.”

Started in 2019 in by Jasmine Ancona, the Mom Market is a collective with a commitment to small business owners. To date, 27 chapters have been founded nationwide.

Marley says that with the COVID pandemic and rising costs of doing business, local shows like this are incredibly important.

“Customer service is number one for these small businesses,” said Marley. “A lot of them suffered through the pandemic. Small businesses, more than ever, need the support from the communities they are in.”

For more on the Mom Market collective, visit http://themommarketco.com

